Hale County is beginning to see increases in their number of recoveries from the coronavirus as the amount of new cases has stayed relatively low.

There have been six new cases reported this week and 10 new recoveries. Currently, there are 10 active cases, 29 recoveries and 43 total cases.

As of Friday Plainview residents accounted for about 75% of the cases with 32, but also for 24 recoveries, the most in the county.

Edmonson has had one case that has recovered, Petersburg has had two cases that both led to deaths, and Hale Center has had 8 cases with 4 recoveries and two deaths.

The 21-40 and 41-60 age groups have been hit the hardest in Hale County. 15 people between the ages of 21-40 years-old have tested positive for Covid-19, as well as 14 people aged 41-60.

Five people between 0-20 years-old and nine people over 61-years-old also tested positive in the county.

All four deaths in the county have been 61-year-old residents. The county hasn’t reported any additional deaths since April 20.

The transmission types have been fairly even - 22 cases are considered to be local while 19 are from outside the county. Two are still pending an investigation.

Eight people are at home recovering, and two are hospitalized.

Sixty people are under monitoring, which are not people who have tested positive but are those who have traveled to a hot spot for the outbreak or who have had close contact with a positive case.

Overall in the county, there have been 534 tests administered. Of those, 474 have come back with negative results, and 30 are currently pending.

In Hockley County, Judge Sharla Baldridge said the Department of State Health Services confirmed two new cases. Both of the new individuals are Levelland residents, one is 30-40 years-old and the other is 50-60 years-old.

So far in Hockley County, 14 of the 22 cases are from Levelland, five are from Sundown, one is from Ropesville and two are from Anton. 15 people have recovered.

There are six active cases.

Three new cases have recently been reported in Gaines County, making for five since March 27. One of the cases is someone between 0-19 years-old, one is between 90-99 years-old, and both have unknown transmission types. One is someone between 30-39 years-old and is listed as exposure.

Dawson County reported nine cases so far this month, and 91% of their 36 cases are from exposure. One is from out of county travel and two are from out of county through a nursing home, which were all from the early weeks of the virus’ known spread on the South Plains.

Terry County reported one new case on May 2, an individual between 30-39 years-old. The county has had 12 cases since March 23, nine were from exposure, two were from out of county travel, and one is from out of country through a nursing home.

Yoakum County reported their second case since April 17. The new case is a 20-29 year-old, the other was an 80-89 year-old. Both were due to exposure.

In Texas, the Department of State Health Services has reported 43,851 cases with 24,487 recovered, 18,148 active, and 1,216 deaths.