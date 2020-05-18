Most of the time, few Americans give much thought to "unmasking," a practice whereby senior officials can request the identities of Americans who show up in U.S. intelligence reports and intercepts.

But Republicans have begun using it as a weapon against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

On May 13, two Republican senators, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Chuck Grassley of Iowa, released a document that includes a list of all the Obama administration officials who requested the unmasking that produced Flynn’s name between Nov. 8, 2016, and Jan. 31, 2017. It was prepared for acting Director of National Intelligence Rick Grenell.

The document’s release comes as the Justice Department seeks to end the prosecution of former Trump administration National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Flynn resigned from his position in Trump’s administration in 2017 over contacts he’d had with senior Russian officials that may have addressed lifting sanctions on Russia that had been imposed by Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama. Flynn had denied that he talked with the Russians even though he had.

The most notable name on the newly released list of officials who requested an unmasking is Biden, who was then the vice president. And the political parties have sharply different takes on what the list means.

Biden spokesman Andrew Bates said that that "these documents simply indicate the breadth and depth of concern across the American government" and that the declassified documents "confirm that all normal procedures were followed."

However, many Republicans, including the senators that released the documents, say the list of names forms the core of an Obama administration conspiracy to target Flynn and undercut the incoming national security adviser. Grassley said the document’s release means the "focus on these issues is even more important now."

What is unmasking?

Senior government officials can request the identity of an American citizen who has appeared unnamed in intelligence reports. The idea is that national security officials, at least in some cases, need to know the identity in order to fully understand the intelligence being presented to them. That process is called "unmasking."

Usually, American identities are protected in reports on the communications, such as intercepted telephone calls, involving people under investigation or surveillance. This is called "minimization," and it’s partly why data collection from Section 215 of the Patriot Act is considered legal and not unduly intrusive. Americans’ communication is not monitored unless they are under investigation, but it’s possible to be caught up unintentionally if they communicate with someone who is under investigation or a foreign individual under surveillance.

The new document listing unmasking requests that produced Flynn’s name notes that “each individual (on the list) was an authorized recipient of the original report and the unmasking was approved through NSA’s standard process, which includes a review of the justification for the request."

How unusual is unmasking?

According to data released annually by the director of national intelligence, there were 9,217 unmasking requests made of the National Security Agency between September 2015 and August 2016 when Barack Obama was president, and 9,529 in calendar year 2017 during the Trump administration. The number rose to 16,721 in calendar year 2018 and 10,012 in calendar year 2019.

This data suggests two points. First, unmasking is not an unusual practice; on average, more than two dozen requests are made every day somewhere in the government. Second, the number of unmasking requests actually rose under the Trump administration, substantially over the late-Obama-era baseline in 2018 and more modestly over that baseline in 2019.