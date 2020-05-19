The rate of new voter registrations has nosedived in Travis, Harris and Dallas counties during the coronavirus lockdown, according to an American-Statesman analysis.

With the vote-rich counties historically voting Democratic, if lockdown measures persist through, or return in, the fall, weak voter registration in Texas’ major urban counties could have key political implications, hindering hopes of a large Democratic turnout.

"Think about UT," said University of Texas government professor Daron Shaw. "Students are a core Democratic constituency. The notion there’s going to be face-to-face voter registration drive on the West Mall this fall is pretty dubious to me."

"And what about Madison, UNC-Chapel Hill, or Florida State?" he said, naming big universities in key swing states.

The findings, through interviews and data collected through requests under the Texas Public Information Act, extend to fast-growing suburban counties on the fringes of Austin.

Democrats are already on their heels in Texas and elsewhere in their efforts to argue that all registered voters should be able to vote by mail because of the pandemic. The Texas Supreme Court issued a stay Friday to keep county election officials from allowing voters who are afraid of catching the coronavirus to vote by mail.

But getting less attention has been the dearth in new registrations, as the bread-and-butter gatherings that were once home to voter registration booths — music festivals, community center events, political rallies — have evaporated.

Travis County Voter Registrar Bruce Elfant reports that between March 1, 2016, and June 1, 2016, the county added 21,071 registrations. Between March 1 and the morning of May 18 of this year, the county added exactly 100 registrations, less than 1% of the new voters added in the similar period of the 2016 presidential election year, for a total of 825,798 registered voters.

Some registrars said that while the months after March primaries are typically a dry period for registrations, this year’s numbers are especially anemic — a fact they say is due to efforts to stymie the spread of the coronavirus.

"When we compare this year with other even years, we are seeing a really significant decline," said Toni Pippins-Poole, the voter registrar in Dallas County, a Democratic stronghold.

She said many of the county’s registrations typically come through the Department of Public Safety, with Texans registering as they renew or get new driver’s licenses. But DPS offices have been closed since mid-March as part of the coronavirus lockdown, virtually cutting off DPS as a source of registration.

In the first four months of 2018, Pippins-Poole’s office received 52,418 registration cards from DPS. Over the same period this year, it received 36,720 registration cards. The office received 15,272 registration cards in January from DPS; it received 132 in April.

Dallas County currently has nearly 1.5 million registered voters.

In a grim reflection of the uptick in unemployment and general desperation, registrations associated with people seeking public assistance rose in Dallas County from 292 in March to 979 in April, as more and more people fell into the welfare net, according to Pippins-Poole.

Harris County, which currently has roughly 2.4 million registered voters, added nearly 25,000 new voters to the rolls between March 15, 2016, and May 15, 2016, the last presidential election year. Over a similar period this year, the county added 1,451 voters.

Barriers to registration

Thirty-nine states offer online voter registration.

Texas isn’t one of them. (A 40th state, Oklahoma, is phasing in online registration.)

The Tarrant County voter registrar tells people on its website that postage-paid voter registration applications are available at the Tarrant County Elections Center, U.S. post offices, city halls, libraries and public assistance offices in Tarrant County — but many of those have been closed to the public during the coronavirus lockdown. The Tarrant County website also allows people to print registration forms — but the would-be voter must have access to a printer and pay for postage to send in the registration form.

In January, U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia said the federal National Voter Registration Act requires that Texans be able to register to vote at the same time they go online to renew or update a driver’s license.

Visitors to the DPS website, however, must click through to another website, download a form, print it out, fill it in and mail it to their county registrar — extra steps that violate the federal law’s "motor voter" provision designed to encourage voter participation, Garcia said in a written order.

The lawsuit was filed by voters who had renewed their driver’s license online but remained ineligible to vote because their voter registrations were not updated in the same transaction. The Texas Democratic Party also joined the lawsuit.

"When they don’t have opportunities to make it easy at DPS or other places that are now closed, it’s not making it very easy for people during a presidential year to actually get registered for these elections," Pippins-Poole said.

DPS officials did not immediately return a request for comment Monday.

Susan Nold, director of the Annette Strauss Institute for Civic Life at UT, said she didn’t think a lag in registration disadvantages one political party over another "as much as it damages democracy, broadly."

"Texas is a young state, a growing state with a transient population, so it is always necessary to be proactive in efforts to register new voters," Nold said. "Because the proactive efforts — voter registration drives are usually face-to-face, in-person encounters — the current pandemic does present a real challenge for proactively reaching new voters."

Democrats rely on signing up new voters to be competitive, especially little-active voters who are young and people of color, said Joshua Blank, research director of the Texas Politics Project at UT. "Any law or pandemic that increases the difficulty of registering voters, automatically weakens (Democrats’) electoral chances."

They will have now a harder time registering new, young, non-white, first-time homeowners on urban fringes — a key constituency for them as they do battle in suburban congressional districts, some of them in competitive Central Texas counties surrounding Austin.

Williamson County Voter Registration Supervisor Julie Seippel reports that the number of registered voters has increased by 4,563 since the first week of March, 28.5% fewer than during a similar period in 2016, when 6,378 voters were added to the rolls.

Because of population growth, she said, "normally we would expect more applications than previous years."

Bastrop County has seen about half the number of new registered voters over similar periods, according to Bastrop County Elections Administrator Kristin Miles.

Republicans are relying on older, white voters who have lived in their homes for a long period of time, Blank said — such voters needn’t re-register if they haven’t moved counties.

He said the challenge to Democrats now is to "figure out ways to register large, large number of voters no longer leaving the house and can’t register online."

Shifting strategies

State parties are shuffling resources to phone and email as they try to drive their likely voters to register.

Canvassing door-to-door in likely Republican or Democratic neighborhoods is out, party operatives told the American-Statesman.

Using consumer data supplied by vendors, as well as voting history, voter location, and so on, the parties are able to piece together lists of Texans who are likely to vote their way.

In the case of the GOP’s 10K for 10R voter registration campaign, which aims to get 10,000 Republican volunteers to each register 10 unregistered likely Republicans, the party supplies each volunteer with a call list. Volunteers ask if the people on the list would be open to receiving voter registration material. All they need to do is complete and sign the material and mail it to county officials in an envelope with postage paid for by the Republican Party. The state Democratic Party has similar programs.

As of the end of March, Texas GOP chairman James Dickey said the party had 80,170 registrations as part of this effort.

"Of course, we would never wish a scenario like coronavirus where people are stuck at home and not able to work out in the community," Dickey said. "This is a tragedy and, thankfully, Texans are resilient enough that we will get through this. In the meantime, those who would like to help the party and able to do so, we welcome their help."

On the Saturday of Easter weekend, Republican Party volunteers made 17,000 registration calls, Dickey said.

Luke Warford, the Texas Democratic Party’s voter expansion director, said Democrats have had to "pivot post-coronavirus."

They set up a website — RegisterTexas.com — to send postage-paid voter registration material to Texans.

"We’re going to have to go at this digitally for who knows how long," Warford said. "Maybe we would have launched RegisterTexas.com anyway, but it would not have been as central to our strategy."

"In terms of progress to our goals, it would be dishonest to say there hasn’t been a slight slowdown as we got some of these new programs stood up," he said. "But we’re not in any way worried. There’s more appetite to spend money on digital ads, more to record a video.

"We want to register young people, people of color," he continued. "Yes, they may not go to a grocery story as much, but they’re also spending a lot of time online and we have digital ads" directing them how to register.

But Shaw, the UT government professor, said that even as there has been some success the last few cycles with shepherding would-be voters to register through online and texting contact, "it’s not as good as face-to-face, more personalized contact."

"The biggest bang for the buck is labor-intensive outreach, because personal contact matters," said Shaw, co-author of The Turnout Myth, a book about voting rates and partisan outcomes.

Bucking the trend

Not all large counties are seeing a decrease in registration numbers. Bexar County Voter Registrar Jacquelyn Callanen said she’s seen no noticeable drop in registration during the last couple of months.

"This is the sort of lull between the storms," she said, meaning the ramp-up in registration before the March primary and again before the general election in November. "It feels like it’s following that pattern for us."

Hays County Elections Administrator Jennifer Anderson also said her county is seeing no drops in new registrations.

Travis County has trained more than 4,000 volunteer deputy registrars, who normally would set up booths at "any event with two or more people," said Travis County Voter Registrar Bruce Elfant. But with the coronavirus pandemic, they "can’t go out and be at festivals and other events registering voters."

South by Southwest, Luck Reunion, the Statesman Capitol 10,000, Campfire Gathering and Rodeo Austin were among the big events canceled this spring to slow the spread of the pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic lockdown, registration in Travis County has "flatlined," Elfant said.

Registrations typically pick up in the fall, he said. "Each month we get closer (to November), that number normally gets bigger."

On the last day of voter registration in October 2018, 40,000 people registered in Travis County, he said, as volunteer registrars signed up hordes of people at Thundercloud Subs, Juiceland and Amy’s Ice Cream locations around town.

"It’ll be a challenge, if we’re locked down still close to the deadline," Elfant said. "We’ll probably stock locations around the county with voter registration material, and we’ll figure out ways to make it easy to register.

"There’s a lot of interest in this election," Elfant continued, "and if people are really wanting to participate, they’re going to pay attention and want to do this, and we’re going to help them do it as easily as possible."

