Brooke Elementary School teacher Margaret Arriaga scans her classroom, packed boxes strewn about. She places some toys inside the cardboard and stops, pressing her lips together to keep from crying, as she searches for the words she feels about the place that has been her second home for 35 years.

"It’s very difficult for me to come in here and pack," said Arriaga, a former Brooke student who started teaching at the school in 1985. "The school year isn’t just ending. This is it for the school.

"The memories. The children. I didn’t get to say goodbye."

After November, when the school board decided to permanently shutter four campuses, including Brooke and Pease elementaries at the end of this school year, the teachers and families of the two schools said they would make the most of their final months. But when the coronavirus pandemic forced campuses to shut down abruptly in mid-March, the two schools’ communities were unable to say goodbye.

Over the years, both campuses had been on the chopping block. The school district drew criticism for at least a quarter-century for holding on to chronically underenrolled schools. Since 1993, state leaders, consultants and district committees had called out the district for inefficiencies, all recommending closing campuses.

But time and again, including last fall, the community would fight such proposals, taking to the streets to march for their cause. They loved having small schools, close-knit places for teachers, students and parents — and a place where they said the children thrived. But amid a tumbling enrollment, budget strains and a move to modernize campuses, district leaders last year moved forward with the first of what is expected to be multiple school closures. Metz and Sims elementaries are slated for closure next school year, and the fates of eight more have not been decided.

‘It’s devastating’

Nearly all of Brooke’s 289 students are Latino or black, with 91% of them coming from low-income families. Like Brooke, in East Austin, the majority of the other campuses that might be closed are in historically underserved communities. The district’s chief equity officer said the closure plan perpetuates long-standing policies of racial and economic segregation.

Many families and community members criticized the plan as inequitable and racist, but district leaders said the closures will divert needed money away from aging and underenrolled campuses to newer school buildings and better academic programs, including in those same low-income communities.

Such reasoning does little to ease the communities’ pain.

"The closure is just a shock," said Amber Fowler, a Brooke kindergarten teacher. "They uprooted a lot of people’s lives. It’s devastating."

Odessa Wiggins’ son Barry, who has special needs, has attended Brooke for three years, starting with Preschool Programs for Children with Disabilities, and this year was a kindergartner. He’s grown attached to the teachers and staff.

"It was home away from home," Wiggins said. "He built a bond with all the staff. It’s sad. We’re not able to say goodbye."

Brooke students are being transferred to Govalle and Linder elementaries, though some said they were leaving for neighboring school districts or charter schools.

‘I’d still pick Pease’

All of the 225 students who attend Pease are transfers. The student body is fairly evenly white and Latino, and another 8% are black. About 18% come from low-income families. The downtown location of the 144-year-old Pease, the oldest campus in the state, was ideal for families who are centrally located or worked nearby.

After the decision to shutter the campus, the district originally made plans to send Pease students to Zavala Elementary, but only a handful of those who had put in transfer requests chose it. District administrators told families they would honor their first choices for transfers. The majority selected Mathews and Lee elementaries, two schools closed to transfer students because of capacity. But earlier this year, the district revoked the previously approved requests, leaving students to scatter to campuses across the city next school year.

Like other Pease parents in recent days, Noelita Lugo took her children to the campus this week, searching for closure. They roamed around the outside of the school, pausing near the sprawling heritage oak on the playground. Pete, her third grader, found a fallen branch to bring home, a memento of his time at the school. He simply told the school, "Thanks." Henry, a kindergartner, picked up an amber stone. He slept with it that night and continues to carry it around with him in the house.

"It was hard and emotional, but it was helpful to see the school, at least the outside," Lugo said. "It was a good opportunity for them to say goodbye to the building and to know we were part of something special.

"If I had to do it all again, I’d still pick Pease."