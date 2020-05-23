The Prosper Community Library recently began offering its cardholders a `to-go’-style pickup service for books, audiobooks and movies.

The service is accessible to patrons who visit the library’s catalog at catalog.prospertx.gov and log into their accounts.

Their user ID is their library card number and the password is the 10-digit phone number that was provided by the patron on their library membership application.

No new library memberships are being offered at this time.

By searching the library’s catalog, patrons may place items on hold and will receive an email when those are ready to be picked up in the lobby of the library. Holds can only be processed via the library’s catalog.

Pick-up hours are 1-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. Only one person at a time will be allowed in the lobby.

Contact the library at 972-569-1185 for assistance with login or hold issues.