I want you all to know that I appreciate each and every one of you. I see how the difficulties and stress of this unprecedented time manifest themselves in literally every citizen. I see it daily in my own family.

I see the stress in our community from not knowing how this will end. I see the stress in our children and the isolation from their friends and extended family. I see the stress in the household leaders explaining to their families that they need to have faith, that things will get better, that things will go back to "normal" while not knowing how or when this unexpected event ends. You, your family, your health, your jobs and businesses are constantly in my thoughts.

I am also thinking about the mental health of you and your family. I have come to realize that for all the repairable damage COVID-19 has done to our community, the greatest damage may be to our mental health. If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, please call (512) 864-8277 or visit wilco.org/Departments/EMS/Mobile-Outreach-Team-MOT) .

I am also thinking of the high school seniors that will not receive your well-earned accolades. You have shown us what class and maturity looks like. I want to tell you congratulations and job well done.

As I write this, there are 11 people in Williamson County hospitalized because of COVID-19 and my heart goes out to them, as well the families who have lost someone from the virus. Generally, in Williamson County we move from none to 15 hospitalizations daily. This one metric I monitor closely.

I have an update on county EMS paramedics and staff who have had a tough week. Currently we have 13 paramedics off the roster with seven confirmed cases of COVID-19, five in quarantine and one being re-evaluated. All ambulances remain in service but, please keep these heroes and their families in your thoughts. I also keep in my thought, not just the 13 infected, but also the paramedics who canceled their much-needed and deserved time off so they can stand in for the paramedics in need; they stand in for us.

One of the main goals of social distancing is to "flatten the curve" so we will not overwhelm our local medical system with severely infected people. This will ensure that if you get sick there will be a hospital room and medical care waiting for you. We have achieved the goal; hundreds of hospital rooms stand ready. Our hospitals, doctors and nurses are amazing and we are blessed to live in a place with an abundance of quality, professional medical care. I am truly appreciative of all of those on the front lines in our medical facilities.

Last week the Williamson County Commissioner’s Court ended its disaster declaration. While we are still under Gov. Greg Abbott’s order, I hope the citizens see the county’s action as a step forward. It is time to turn the page and see what the next chapter holds for us.

I want you to be confident in knowing that this will end, we will return to our new normal and we will return to a thriving community. Jobs will come back. The economy will get stronger.

Love your family, love your friends, love your neighbor. We will make it through this as we always have, together.

Russ Boles is commissioner of Williamson County Precinct 4, which includes Hutto, Taylor and the eastern portion of Round Rock.