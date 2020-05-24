No new cases of the coronavirus were reported overnight in Hays County, officials said Sunday.

The total of known confirmed cases for the county remains at 270. Epidemiologist Eric Schneider said 109 cases are currently active and 158 have recovered. Three people have died from the disease.

There were no new hospitalizations reported overnight and Sunday with six currently hospitalized.

The number of negative tests stand at 3,294 but 121 tests, several of which are from testing at nursing homes as required by Gov. Greg Abbott, are pending results.

