A person was injured while riding a scooter in South Austin Saturday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded to the crash in the 500 block of South Lamar Boulevard near Barton Springs Road around 9:48 p.m.

The rider was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.

Information on what caused the crash was not immediately available.

FINAL Scooter Collision at 500blk S LAMAR BLVD: #ATCEMSMedics are transporting an adult patient to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious injuries. No other information available, EMS is clear the scene.

— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) May 24, 2020