• Tuesday

Amarillo City Council:

1 p.m. - The video meeting is hosted through Zoom. lt will be broadcast on www.amarillo.gov. The conference bridge number for Zoom is (408) 638-0968. When prompted for meeting ID enter: 330267295

Agenda: coronavirus update; quarterly budget update; sales tax update; discussion and consideration of a resolution confirming and continuing the mayor’s fifth amended declaration of disaster; consider budget amendment to operational marketing budget of Amarillo Economic Development Corporation.

• Wednesday

Amarillo Convention and Visitor Council Board

8:30 a.m. - The video meeting is hosted through Zoom. The conference bridge number for Zoom is: Telephone 1-346-248-7799 when prompted for meeting ID enter: 846 0045 6773#.

Agenda: presentation and discussion of committee meetings from arts, communications, convention and tourism committees and sports commission; review travel forecasting and traveler sentiment; marketing update; presentation and discussion of operations and finance for hotel occupancy tax collections, monthly financials and STR April report.

Amarillo Planning and Zoning Commission

3 p.m. - The meeting is hosted through Zoom and the telephone number/s to participate via telephone are(346) 248-7799# 1-669-900-6833# Password: 96478608214#

Agenda: consider the following subdevision plats: Streetview Estates Unit No. 1 in the vicinity of Cliffside Road and Ernest Lee Drive, McDade Acres Unit No. 3 in the vicinity of Jessie Lane and Upton Road; consider the following rezonings: 28.03-acre tract of unplatted land in the vicinity of Farmers Avenue and Gemini Trail, 61.52-acre tract of unplatted land in the vicinity of Farmers Avenue and Gemini Trail.

• Friday

Amarillo Construction Advisory and Appeals Commission

1 p.m.: The video meeting is hosted through Zoom. The conference bridge number for zoom is: Telephone # 1-346-248-7799 when prompted for meeting ID enter: 910 7825 4474 and the password: 499898.

Agenda: discuss and review the following items: Discuss and consider a draft version of recommended amendments of the building codes for possible adoption, Discuss and consider a draft version of recommended amendments of the residential codes for possible adoption, Discuss public engagement strategies for this process.