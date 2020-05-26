WASHINGTON — The fast track funding Congress approved for small businesses to keep workers employed during the pandemic has hit a number of glitches — and the most controversial may be the government’s demand that public companies that received more than $2 million in forgivable loans give the money back.

"This was a program designed for small businesses," Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on CNBC in late April when reports first emerged of public companies benefiting from the program. "It was not a program that was designed for large companies that had liquidity."

The plan to effectively shame them into voluntarily giving back the funding — with the threat of audits — has had some success, with at least $435 million returned by the May 18 deadline from 68 public companies that received more than $2 million in assistance, according to SEC data compiled by FactSquared, a technology company.

But four such Austin-area companies did not return the federal funding as of Friday:

• Harte Hanks Inc., a direct marketing company with 2,430 employees that had once owned newspapers, received $10 million in federal assistance;

• Asure Software Inc., a management computer software company with 423 employees, received $8.9 million;

• Phunware Inc., a software company with 93 employees that was allotted $2.9 million; and

• Cynergistek Inc., a cybersecurity firm with 142 employees, received $2.3 million.

The four companies did not respond to requests for comment from the American-Statesman about keeping the funding, although Phunware commented when it received the funding in April.

"It was a very complicated process that was changing seemingly by the minute," Randall Crowder, Phunware’s chief operating officer, told the Statesman. He said that the company had to furlough 34 employees.

It was a Texas company that first sparked the outcry against public companies tapping the stimulus funding. Dallas-based Ashford Group, which runs 130 hotel properties nationwide including the Embassy Suites by the Arboretum, the Hilton Garden Inn downtown and Lakeway Resort and Spa, is chaired by GOP donor Monty Bennett and received $76 million. After initial resistance, the company decided to return it. The Washington Post first reported the Ashford Group as one of the largest recipients of the funding.

The company, which operates under several names, said in a statement that it "will return all funds provided by the Small Business Administration's (‘SBA’) Paycheck Protection Program (‘PPP’) due to the agency's recently changed rules and inconsistent federal guidance that put the companies at compliance risk."

"Some media and members of Congress have falsely implied that Ashford accessed ‘loopholes’ in the CARES Act to qualify for the PPP funds," the company said. "In fact, Congress designed the PPP to specifically allow companies that own multiple hotel properties to obtain separate loans for each property as a means to prevent the economic collapse of the hospitality industry that is now occurring."

But lawmakers were disturbed to learn that so much funding was not going to small businesses but public companies, some with even more than the legislation’s limit of 500 employees.

The Paycheck Protection Program has been a hugely popular part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES Act, with the first round of $350 billion expended in less than two weeks, forcing Congress to allocate another $310 billion.

The Treasury Department earlier this month began cracking down on the public company recipients of the program, which was primarily designed to keep workers employed and, to a smaller degree, pay for rent, utilities and overhead with loans forgiven if employers proved they spent the funding according to the rules. Treasury and the SBA warned those companies that had been allocated $2 million or more that they would face audits of the loans, and gave them a deadline until May 18, no questions asked, to return it.

Mnuchin said several times in public comments that companies that have access to credit markets should return the federal money.

"Anybody that took the money that shouldn’t have taken the money — one, it won’t be forgiven, and two, they may be subject to criminal liability, which is a big deal," Mnuchin said on Fox Business earlier this month.

EDITORS NOTE: This story has been updated to correct the amount of money returned to the federal government by 68 public companies that received more than $2 million in assistance.