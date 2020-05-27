The Ellis County Local Health Authority has been notified of 18 additional cases of COVID-19 and 21 recoveries.
This increases the countywide total to 312 cases of COVID-19, including 263 recoveries.
Additionally, the Texas Department of State Health Services(DSHS) has reported the thirteenth loss of life of a 51 year-old female resident of Ennis.
From these additional cases of COVID-19, they include:
Ennis-
23 year-old male
28 year-old female
Glenn Heights-
58 year-old male
Italy-
52 year-old male
Mansfield-
34 year-old male and 37 year-old female (of the same residence)
Maypearl-
62 year-old male
Red Oak-
40 year-old female
58 year-old male
Waxahachie-
38 year-old female and 47 year-old male probable case (of the same residence)
40 year-old female and 43 year-old male (of the same residence)
43 year-old male
49 year-old male
54 year-old male
63 year-old female
83 year-old resident of Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation
According to a news release, “The Ellis County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) has adjusted a recently reported DSHS case of the City of Red Oak to the appropriate jurisdiction of Waxahachie. Additionally, OEM has corrected a recent DSHS reported duplicated COVID-19 case of the City of Red Oak. The newly reported numbers reflect the described adjustments.”
As of today, there have been 4,433 tests administered in Ellis County reported by DSHS. Updates can be found on their website at https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/additionaldata/