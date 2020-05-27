Corpus Christi Army Depot's (CCAD) Change of Command Ceremony is set for Friday, 29 May 2020, when Colonel Gail E. Atkins, who assumed command in July 2018, passes command of the Depot to Colonel Joseph H. Parker. Major General K. Todd Royar, Commanding General of the United States Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM) will preside via video teleconference as host.

Colonel Parker most recently served as the Aviation Modernization Division Chief with the Headquarters, Department of the Army. In 2019, COL Parker graduated from the Army War College at Carlisle, PA. In 2017 and into 2018, he served as the Deputy Commanding Officer of the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, to include a deployment to Afghanistan. COL Parker is a native of Snyder, Texas and is a graduate of the United Military Academy at West Point.

As CCAD's commander, Colonel Parker will oversee the operation of the U.S. Army's premiere organic industrial base for worldwide helicopter maintenance support. He will assume command of more than 3,300 employees, comprised of Army civilians, contractors, and Soldiers. He will continue to foster and build relationships between military, community and original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and oversee 800 million dollars in annual revenue.

This year's Change of Command, will be conducted utilizing video teleconferencing, the first in CCAD history. The ceremony is rooted in military history. Organizational flags were developed with color arrangements and symbols unique to each unit. The flag served as a rallying point and reminder of their allegiance to their leader during battle. When a change of command takes place, the flag is passed to the individual assuming command in the presence of the entire unit. All unit members witness their new leader assume the responsibility and trust associated with the position of commander.

***Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, only the immediate family of Colonel Atkins and Parker will physically attend the ceremony.