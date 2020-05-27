Hannah Savell of Corpus Christi Named to the Fall 2019 President's List at Mississippi College. The Mississippi College Office of Academic Affairs releases the president's list after the close of fall and spring semesters each academic year.

To be eligible for the President's List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system. The student must take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses impacting their grade point average.