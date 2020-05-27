The shooting that occurred last Thursday at the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi remains an active investigation. While there was initial concern about a potential second person of interest, intense investigation leads us now to believe there was not. At this time, there is no imminent threat to the public safety of the Corpus Christi community.

So far, all evidence points to the shooting being a terror-related incident, and we are investigating it as such. Protecting the United States from terrorists remains a top priority for the FBI. However, we are committed to remaining agile in our approach to this investigation to ensure a thorough and definitive investigation of this shooting is completed.

The suspect, Adam Salim Alsahli, 20, died at the scene. He was born in Syria and was a US citizen.

The heroic actions of the Master-at-Arms Petty Officer 2nd Class who risked her life and did not hesitate to engage the subject, as well as the actions of the Navy Security Forces, likely stopped what could have been a been a much more deadly attack.

The FBI appreciates all the agents, support employees, and law enforcement partners who continue working countless hours to investigate this case. We also thank all the members of the community who have been calling the FBI Tip line to provide us with additional information.

Anyone with knowledge about this incident should report it to 1-800-CALL-FBI. Please remember, there is no detail too small to share.