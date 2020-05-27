Wednesday

May 27, 2020 at 11:29 AM


Name: Adely Pando


Parents: Abelardo and Rosemary Gonzalez


Educational or Future Plans: U. S. Army


Clubs & Officer Positions: FFA Chapter President, Area Vice-President


What is the best advice you received? Who gave you the advice? - Always chase your dreams no matter the size! You can do anything you set your mind to!--My sister


Where do you see yourself in 5 years? Traveling the world while in the U. S. Army


If you could change anything about the world, what would it be and why? The unreality of social media. I believe in empowering women and being true to who you are.


If you could invite 3 people to dinner (other than relatives), who would they be and why? My favorite country men. George Strait, Cody Johnson, and the late Lane Frost


Favorites:


Food - Fajitas


Book - Hunger Game Series


Movie - 8 Seconds


Town in Texas - Fort Worth


Vacation spot - Anywhere near the water, to fish!