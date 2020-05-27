Name: Adely Pando

Parents: Abelardo and Rosemary Gonzalez

Educational or Future Plans: U. S. Army

Clubs & Officer Positions: FFA Chapter President, Area Vice-President

What is the best advice you received? Who gave you the advice? - Always chase your dreams no matter the size! You can do anything you set your mind to!--My sister

Where do you see yourself in 5 years? Traveling the world while in the U. S. Army

If you could change anything about the world, what would it be and why? The unreality of social media. I believe in empowering women and being true to who you are.

If you could invite 3 people to dinner (other than relatives), who would they be and why? My favorite country men. George Strait, Cody Johnson, and the late Lane Frost

Favorites:

Food - Fajitas

Book - Hunger Game Series

Movie - 8 Seconds

Town in Texas - Fort Worth

Vacation spot - Anywhere near the water, to fish!