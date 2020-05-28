Bee Cave will hire outside legal counsel to investigate whether or not longtime City Council Member Bill Goodwin violated the city’s home rule charter.

During a special called City Council meeting May 18, which more than 60 people tuned into via Zoom, the council publicly discussed — at times heatedly — whether to proceed with an investigation. The verdict was a 5-1 vote to move forward with an investigation.

In March, Goodwin, who was acting mayor at the time, sent an email to City Manager Clint Garza urging all staff and City Council members to attend a regular City Council meeting in person despite fears of the growing coronavirus pandemic.

“I would like all members of staff that have business on the agenda to be in physical attendance, and urge you to tell them that I expect that of them," Goodwin's email stated. "Feel free to remind them that they are under your supervision and that I have no authority to require anything of them, that I am cognizant of that and nonetheless want them there."

The city charter, which governs how a city is operated and the duties, rights and powers of city officials, says “that no member of the council, including the mayor, shall give orders to any subordinate of the city manager, either publicly or privately. It shall be permissible for a subordinate of the city manager to answer questions and communicate information to a member of the council provided that such questions and information are also made known to the city manager.”

Some believe Goodwin’s email violated the charter.

Goodwin apologized for his actions during a special meeting March 28 saying “I misstepped, obviously, but I don't want people to go away with the impression that I am some kind of tyrant. … I admit that I violated the spirit of the charter, but I don’t feel as though the staff is in any fear of me or views me as some kind of ogre.”

But the council voted to remove him as acting mayor, leaving him a voting member of the City Council.

Days later, on April 1, Goodwin submitted a letter of resignation from his council seat and all his board seats on the West Travis County Public Utility Agency board and economic development board. But after he ran unopposed in the city’s May election, Goodwin was sworn in for a new two-year term, rejoining the council May 12. He said May 18’s action was a “vicious, vindictive take down.”

“The first time I went away quietly and resigned all my positions, but then when I'm urged to come back to the council, this happens,” he said. “I am not going to lay down for this."

Six community members also weighed in on the issue, saying they were “disappointed” and felt their tax dollars could be used in more effective ways, reminding the council that high school seniors are not walking a stage this week and businesses across the city were hurting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the feedback from the community and Goodwin, the council voted 5-1 with Goodwin against, to authorize Garza to engage Almanza, Blackburn, Dickie & Mitchell LLP to investigate the allegations, saying that this investigation needed to be done so that they could get on with city business.

“I think we are obligated, and we have a duty when we took the oath to follow the rules. And this is an allegation and an investigation, and it may prove nothing,” Council Member Andrea Willott said. “But I think we need to clear the air and get on with it, folks."

Garza did not have an exact cost for the investigation but said it would depend on how in-depth an investigation the city wanted. That will determine the hours spent investigating and hourly costs are the most expensive part of the investigation.