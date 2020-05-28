The Lake Travis school district will now be allowed to secure 24.4 acres of land along Hamilton Pool Road that could be used for a future elementary school, officials said.

The resolution, adopted by the school board May 20, authorizes the district to begin negotiations to purchase the land at 17024 Hamilton Pool Road and execute any other documents needed to finalize the deal.

According to a demographic study conducted by College Station-based Population and Survey Analyst in November, the district is expected to see an increase in student population each year. The study projected more than 14,800 students will be enrolled in the 2028-29 school year, over 7,100 of whom make up the elementary levels.

With the opening of Bee Cave Middle School in August 2019 and Rough Hollow Elementary in August 2020, the district should have enough space to accommodate the student population for the next several years, the report stated, but additional elementary and high school space is projected to be needed within the next decade.

Johnny Hill, assistant superintendent for Business, Financial & Auxiliary Services, told the Lake Travis View when voters approved the $253 million bond package in November 2017, $19 million of that was earmarked for land and development for future facilities. Wednesday’s purchase was part of that allocated money, he said.

“We have land for future high school or middle school, but what we don't have is future sites for elementary schools,” Hill said. “We are building elementary #7 now, but we anticipate the need for another four or five elementary schools over the next few years, based on what the demographer said.”

Hill said that the cost of land in the area continues to skyrocket and is being “gobbled up fast.”

In an effort to stay ahead of growth, the district tries to target larger tracts of land in the fast growing areas while they are able to.

“This is the most affordable way to secure land for future sites for our taxpayers,” Hill said.

An elementary school site would need 20-25 acres of land; a middle school needs 35-45 acres; and a high school site would need 120-150 acres, which includes space for sports fields and other extracurricular activity spaces.

The resolution will start the formal process of acquiring the land for purchase. Hill said environmental studies to make sure utilities and roads can be built there for an elementary school will need to be conducted.

Hill said even with the land it will take at least 24 more months to build an elementary and middle and at least 36 months for a high school.

In other action, board members Bob Dorsett Jr. and William Beard were sworn in for a new term Wednesday via Zoom. Both will serve another three-year term. An election of board officers also took place naming Kim Flasch as president, John Aoueille as vice president and Lauren White as secretary.