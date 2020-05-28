A man is now in stable condition after being shot in Cedar Park early Thursday after what police say was a drug-related altercation.

Cedar Park police responded to the 2000 block of South Lakeline Boulevard after receiving a call about the shooting at around 3 a.m. The area is northwest of the intersection of U.S. 183 and Texas 45.

At the address, officers found a man with a gunshot wound, who was identified as 24-year-old Alexander Gillmar. He was taken to a local hospital and was in stable condition.

Police say Gillmar and the victim knew each other and Gillmar entered the victim’s apartment with weapons before an argument occurred.

Gillmar was charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit an aggravated robbery, police said.

The incident is still under investigation.