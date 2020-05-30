Register staff report

The Central Texas Rural Transit District/City and Rural Rides has scheduled a virtual public meeting for 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, June 5, to receive public input on several topics.

The meeting will address service improvements for the following counties: Brown, Callahan, Coleman, Comanche, Eastland, Erath, Nolan, Runnels, Shackelford, Stephens, and rural Taylor.

The meeting will include a review of Title VI Program policy and proposed program updates. There will also be information about current services provided by CARR.

Proposed scheduling changes will also be discussed.

Participants will be able to ask questions in the chat box during this time. The questions will be answered after the presentation.

To combat the spread to COVID-19, the meeting with be conducted using Zoom to reach as many people as possible.

Join the Zoom meeting online at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82659639393

Call in information: +13462487799

Access Code: 826 5963 9393

CTRTD makes every reasonable effort to accommodate the needs of the public. The virtual public meeting will be in English. If you have a special communication accommodation or need for an interpreter, a request can be made. If you have a disability and need assistance, special arrangements can also be made to accommodate most needs. Call 1-800-710-2277 ext. 241. A recording of this meeting will be posted to the website www.cityandruralrides.com .

For more information, contact the Central Texas Rural Transit District/City and Rural Rides at (800) 710-2277 or carrmngrs@cityandruralrides.com