This year, two Agua Dulce students were awarded and the first to receive the Karen Elizabeth Lopez Memorial Scholarship. Megan Brest and Micaela Gaitan are the proud honorees for the new scholarship.

The late Karen Lopez was a para professional teacher for the Agua Dulce Independent School District for close to sixteen years.

On December 27, 2019, Lopez lost her life due to a long battle with cancer. Her family describes her legacy as being remembered for her passion, diligence, compassion, determination, strong work ethic and a genuine desire to help people and do good in this world.

"Karen believed in the importance of a good education and prided herself on helping students gain the knowledge, skills, and confidence they needed for long term success," said Karen’s husband Robert Lopez. "Her passion in life was helping others, students, parents, colleagues, and the community of Agua Dulce. She loved the school and held a tremendous amount of school pride."

Lopez spoke on Karen’s battle with cancer. "She continued to work each and every day with a smile on her face, students of Agua Dulce High School gave her strength and encouragement in her fight with cancer," he said.

Robert Lopez and children Robert Jr, Victoria, Christina, and Gabriella have established a scholarship in memory of their wife and mother to honor her passion for educating students and to follow her commitment to education in Agua Dulce.

This year the recipients of the Karen Elizabeth Lopez Memorial Scholarship exemplify characteristics that she valued: Megan Brest and Micaela Gaitan are recognized for the integrity and character Lopez represented in this world: Diligence, compassion, determination, a strong work ethic, and a genuine desire to help people and do good in the world. The scholarships were awarded during the high school graduation ceremony on May 29.