Leander police are responding to a fatal crash on Texas 29 at West Ronald Reagan Boulevard, officials say.

Officers responded to the crash around 9 a.m. Tuesday and said the intersection of Texas 29 and Ronald W. Reagan Boulevard is temporarily closed.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

HWY 29 @ Ronald W. Reagan is CLOSED due to a fatal collision. The intersection will be closed for an extended amount of time. Avoid the area please. #LeanderTraffic pic.twitter.com/RxeUsvhmrZ

— Leander Police (@Leander_Police) June 2, 2020