Austin-Travis County EMS medics said one person died just after midnight Tuesday when a vehicle struck a pedestrian in Central Austin.

Medics and Austin police responded to the the lower deck of the 4200 block of Interstate 35 northbound, which is between East Dean Keaton Street and Airport Boulevard.

One adult died at the scene, according to medics and police.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

***UPDATE*** Media, staging area will be the parking lot of the Fiesta at 38th 1/2 and IH-35 frontage road. #ATXTraffic -WC6

#ATXTrafficFatality FINAL: Auto v Pedestrian incident at ~4200 blk of N IH35 NB(lower deck); #ATCEMSMedics have obtained a Deceased On Scene pronouncement of one (1) adult. Expect road closures & heavy traffic delays. Avoid the area if possible.

Officers are on a Traffic Fatality in the 4400 N IH-35 Lower Deck proper. The Lower Deck Northbound is being shut down between Dean Keaton and Airport Blvd. Traffic is being diverted off at exit 237A. PIO is not responding. Media stand-by for staging area. #ATXTraffic -WC6

