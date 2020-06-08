HOUSTON — Mourners, including hundreds who had arrived hours early, streamed past George Floyd’s open casket at the Fountain of Praise church Monday to pay their respects to a man whose death sparked a national movement.

Staying about six feet apart and wearing face coverings, they walked in two rows down the church’s central aisle. Stopping briefly before Floyd, some knelt, several nodded a greeting and many bowed their heads before stepping aside.

One woman clutched her heart before turning away. Several men raised a fist.

The viewing offered a solemn and moving moment, several said afterward.

"I looked at him and I was sad for him, because I have sons too," said Eileen Holder, 80, of Houston. "I have four lovely sons, and I said to myself, it could have been one of them."

Jessica and Ricardo Mondragon left Austin with their 6-year-old son Lionel at 5 a.m. because they wanted to honor Floyd.

"He created a movement now, and everyone has to come together to show that police brutality is not right," Jessica Mondragon said. "We all need to come together and be as one community, and we have a common enemy ... police brutality."

The church doors opened early as the heat rose on a sunny day, and long lines also extended at two remote lots where crowds were asked to gather before being shuttled to the church. Many wore T-shirts bearing Floyd’s likeness or his final words: "I can’t breathe."

Among the several thousand who paid respects Monday was Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who bowed his head for more than a minute before Floyd’s golden casket shortly before noon.

"Today is a sad day. Ever since his death has been a sad day," Abbott said before meeting privately with members of Floyd’s family.

Floyd’s body was returned to his hometown Saturday, and Monday’s public viewing will be followed by a funeral at the same church on Tuesday. Watch live coverage of the viewing here:

Floyd, who grew up in Houston’s Third Ward, will be buried alongside his mother at Houston Memorial Gardens in Pearland.

Marcus Brooks and Anthony Joubert, like Floyd, attended Jack Yates High School in Houston.

"We’re paying our respects, but there’s no respect for the black man," Brooks said. "The only way it’s going to change is for people to change."

Floyd’s death under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer riveted the public’s attention on something they’ve known and experienced all their lives, the men said.

"The kids are worried about whether they’ll be the next George Floyd," Brooks said. "I’m worried about being the next George Floyd."

Also lined up in the shade of a bank of trees was Charlene Rosette, who drove in from Baton Rouge, La., and said her emotions jumped from anger to sadness and, finally, to optimism.

"It took George Floyd to die on camera," said Rosette 55. "But George Floyd changed the world. It’s not going to change overnight because this didn’t start overnight. But though all this, I see hearts changing. I really do."

Cellphone video showed police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes as Floyd lay handcuffed on a Minneapolis street, fearfully saying he couldn't breathe. Chauvin's knee remained in place after Floyd lost consciousness and after paramedics arrived, sparking a wave of national outrage and protests against police brutality and treatment of minorities.

Chauvin, who is white, and three nearby officers were fired, then criminally charged in Floyd's death.

Jenny Moman, a Dallas attorney, brought along her daughter Olivia Booker, 9, nephew Jace, 8.

"It’s history making, especially for them, but a little bit for me. My mom was there in the civil rights era, and I just thought it was important that they come out and see history."

Said Olivia: "I don’t understand why they keep doing this because we didn’t do nothing wrong. It’s not because of our skin color. It’s just because of how they think of us. We are the same thing as them, we just have different skin color."

Outside the church, Floyd’s brothers, Philonise and Rodney Floyd, spoke to the crowd along with family members of other black men and women who had been killed by police.

"I want to thank everyone who came out see my brother and cheer him on to victory for his last lap," Philonise Floyd said.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, who will deliver Floyd’s eulogy Tuesday, reminded the crowd that it took 384 days for boycotts to change Montgomery, Ala., in the mid-1950s. "Change takes time," he said.

"We are laying George to rest tomorrow, but the movement will not be going to rest," Sharpton said. "The movement will not rest until we get justice for all of these families."

James Teal, a Fountain of Praise deacon who greeted mourners as they filed in to the church, lived through the unrest of the 1960s. That, he said, was when America should have met the challenge of racism head on.

"We didn’t heal the problem then, and now the problem is right now," said Teal, 72. "This police brutality has to come to an end."

Teal, a Vietnam veteran who raised five sons, said any one of them could have met a fate similar to that of Floyd. And now he worries about whether the same could be said for his 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

"None of us (is) better than anyone else," Teal said. "God made us all."

Floyd’s arrival in his final resting place follows memorial services in Minneapolis, where he died on Memorial Day, and in North Carolina, where he was born.

Sharpton also delivered the eulogy Thursday in Minneapolis, where he visited the spot where Floyd died.

"When I stood at that spot, the reason it got to me is that George Floyd's story has been the story of black folks," Sharpton said. "Because ever since 401 years ago, the reason we could never be who we wanted and dreamed of being is you kept your knee on our neck."

Sharpton said he was working with the Floyd family to organize a march on Washington in August on the 57th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington at which the Rev. Martin Luther King delivered his "I Have a Dream" speech.

This march would focus on the need for criminal justice and policing reform.

Additional material from John Moritz, Corpus Christi Caller-Times.