Monday forecast for Austin: Happy Monday, y’all! The start of the work week will feel like we’re smack-dab in the middle of summer with sunshine and hot temperatures.

Skies will be sunny throughout the day as temperatures rise to a high near 99 degrees, the National Weather Service said. Monday’s heat index will make it feel like it’s 104 degrees outside, forecasters said.

A heat index combines relative humidity with air temperature to more accurately determine how hot your body will feel outside. Increased humidity makes it harder for sweat to evaporate, which is how the body cools down.

With the scorching weather forecast, Austinites should remember to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks from the sun, the weather service said. Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles, forecasters said.

Normally on June 8 in Austin, the high temperature is 91 degrees and the low is 71 degrees, according to climate data.

Temperatures will cool down to a low of 77 degrees at night with mostly clear skies, forecasters said.

South winds blowing 5 to 10 mph at night could have 20 mph gusts.

Here’s a look at the rest of the week, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 101 and a heat index as high as 110. South-southwest winds blowing 5 to 10 mph will have gusts as high as 20 mph. Mostly clear at night with a low around 70.

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 94. Clear at night with a low around 67.

Thursday: Sunny with a high near 95. Mostly clear at night with a low around 68.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 95. Mostly clear at night with a low around 68.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 96. Mostly clear at night with a low around 70.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 96.