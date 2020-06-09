A two-month long investigation has led to the arrest of two former Runnels County jailers on charges of sexual relationships with inmates, according to the sheriff's office.

On May 26, 2020, Runnels County Sheriff Carl Squyres presented evidence that two county jail staff had "inappropriate relationships" with inmates.

The Texas Rangers joined the investigation and by June 3 both former jailers from Winters — Alexander Govia Harrison and Cary Lamont Hubbard — were arrested.

Jail phone calls and video surveillance showed the jailers taking inmates into the medical room "for no apparent reason" multiple times between March 12-April 31, according to arrest affidavits. Neither jailer reported any medical issues with the inmates during their shifts.

Affidavit details Harrison's relationship with inmate, knowledge of other relations

Harrison, 30, told the Ranger he took an inmate to the medical room during his shift and had sexual relations. The inmate stated that Harrison took her to the medical room several times, and three or four times ended in sexual relations, according to the affidavit.

She told investigators these incidents happened twice before March 31, once on March 31 and "about a month ago," records state.

The inmate also stated she and the other jailer, Hubbard, kissed in a bathroom twice. She also said both jailers and another inmate talked about their relationships.

Harrison told the Ranger he suspected Hubbard also had sexual relations with another inmate due to "how they spoke to each other," according to the affidavit.

Harrison was arrested on one count of inappropriate sexual relationship with an inmate or person under supervision in connection to the March 31 incident.

He was released on a $10,000 bond June 4. Harrison had been employed in the jail from July 15, 2019-May 27, 2020.

Arrest affidavits reveal phone calls between Hubbard and inmate

Harrison stated that Hubbard and an inmate would go to the medical room and have sex, then Harrison would enter with another inmate, records state.

One inmate stated she had sex with Hubbard on March 31 and performed sexual acts on him three or four times. The last time occurred on March 30 and the other times were in the weeks prior, according to the affidavits

The two also talked about a sexual relationship on jail phones.

Hubbard was arrested on suspicion of three counts of inappropriate sexual relationship with an inmate or person under supervision. The affidavits stated the charges occurred on March 17, 30 and 31.

Hubbard was released on a $30,000 bond. He had worked for the jail from April 2, 2019-April 2, 2020.

County jail official praises investigation

Kimberly Dunn, a captain and Runnels County Jail administrator, praised Squyres for the way he handled the investigation in an emailed statement.

"There are two types of sheriffs. One type is weak. They enforce the law with inequality. They arrest some while ignoring the wrongs of others. For various reasons they sweep things under the rug or look the other way. Their departments soon become dens of corruption," Dunn said. "The second ... is a very strong man, a man filled with integrity and honesty. This type of sheriff applies the same measure of the law to everyone. Carl Squyres is that second kind of sheriff. He knows how to clean house and take out the trash when it's necessary."

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Crime and Courts in West Texas. Send her a news tip at aedgin@gannett.com. Bill Hancock is a journalist at the Runnels County Register. Send him news tips at bhancock@gatehousemedia.com.