With more than 400 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus reported in the last three days in Travis County, Austin and county officials warned Thursday that the area could be facing a second wave of infections.

The surge marks a disturbing trend just as Travis County hit a grim milestone of 100 confirmed deaths related to the coronavirus. It comes as urban areas across Texas have seen new cases increase rapidly in recent days, contributing to a statewide record high of new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday.

The surge has a lag time, as it resulted from coronavirus tests conducted nearer to the beginning of June, said Dr. Mark Escott, the interim Austin-Travis County health authority. Many of those new cases likely were related to Memorial Day gatherings and the state's easing of business restrictions, Escott said. Further spread from recent social justice protests is possible, but that has not yet been seen, he said.

While reopening Texas’ economy and police protests are issues that can be deeply partisan, Escott said efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus should not be politicized.

"We're being told that we have to be polar on this issue; we either have to care about public health or the economy but we can't care about both, and that is simply not the case," Escott said. "I don't talk about politics a lot, but you're hearing this from a Republican doctor working for a Democratic City Council and Commissioners Court. This is not a political issue. This is science."

A surge in coronavirus cases in Austin’s Latino community is ongoing, Escott said. The rate of positive tests from Latinos is about twice as high as the local average.

"The risk right now seems to be higher for the Latinx community," Escott said.

Austin Public Health will hold an online Facebook forum about the coronavirus for Spanish speakers at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Health officials say they think the spike is not solely from the rise in the number of tests conducted. Escott said the percentage of positive tests has also increased in recent days, which can indicate that more people with symptoms are being tested versus precautionary testing.

The number of new coronavirus cases is a metric many in the community are watching as a bellwether for the local state of the pandemic. However, Escott said the more important statistic to be watching is the number of new hospitalizations.

On Wednesday, the five-county metropolitan statistical area saw a record high of 24 new hospitalizations. Austin Public Health also has seen upticks in the number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units and on ventilators, Escott said.

If the number of new daily hospitalizations remains above 20, it will begin to stress the area’s hospital capacity, Escott said, which could affect the quality of medical care available for the most serious coronavirus cases.

"These trends are concerning, and we've seen other circumstances -- New York in Italy, China, other places around the world -- that once we enter this trajectory, it's very difficult to get out," Escott said.

Mayor Steve Adler said the city has plans in place in case the area’s hospital capacity is overwhelmed, including placing patients in pop-up hospitals at locations such as the Austin Convention Center.

"While we'll have beds, they're not the same kind of beds," Adler said. "People in those facilities don't get the same kind of care."

In an interview with CBS Austin on Wednesday, Abbott said the increase in the number of cases was expected because of Memorial Day, but he was not alarmed even as statewide hospitalizations hit a record high.

"Remember this, there is abundant hospital capacity available," Abbott said.

Still, Abbott urged caution.

"Some people think COVID has suddenly left the state," he said. "COVID still exists in Texas. Until we have medication that will be able to treat people who test positive for COVID-19 or an immunization that will be able to immunize or prevent someone from getting it, the only strategy we have to contain the spread of the coronavirus is for people to continue practices of self-distancing, wearing a mask, hand sanitizing."

Both Adler and former Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt, who is acting as an assistant to County Judge Sam Biscoe during the pandemic, said local stay-home orders will likely be extended.