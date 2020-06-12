Lehman Feeders in Robstown, will be hosting their Market Days event this Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The event will host multiple vendors including Ammunition Armory, Alice’s Treats and Eats, and Fat Sara’s to name a few.

Lehman Feeders is locally owned and operated and can be found on Highway 77 on the curve going into downtown Robstown. The store specializes in hand-made feeders that are welded in house. “We have customers come to the store looking to replace a feeder they bought back in the 1970’s, we take great pride in the quality of our hand made feeders because they are made to last,” said owner Amy Helt. Lehman Feeders is a major supporter for 4H programs at area schools, and is ingrained in the local Agriculture community.

Lehman’s recently started the Market Day event the first of the this year when the COVID-19 pandemic started, and this will be the first time it has been held again since that time.