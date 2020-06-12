Short-term closure to be in effect for pavement repairs

Northbound IH 37 main lanes will be closed for pavement repairs between Nueces Bay Boulevard and Up River Road. The northbound main lane closure will begin at 9 p.m., Friday, June 12, until 6 a.m., Saturday, June 13. Traffic will be detoured at the Nueces Bay Boulevard exit and along the frontage road. Message boards are in place alerting traffic.

Motorists are urged to be aware of the lane closures, to consider using alternate routes, to follow all traffic control devices, and to slow down in the work zones. All work is weather permitting.

For information about all current and upcoming lane closures related to the Harbor Bridge Project, visit www.harborbridgeproject.com.