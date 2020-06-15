Monday forecast for Austin: Happy Monday, y’all! The start of the work week will be nice and summery, according to the National Weather Service.

Skies will be mostly sunny during the day and temperatures will peak at a high near 92 degrees, forecasters said.

A 20% chance of rain will last between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., the weather service said.

Skies will become partly cloudy at night and temperatures will decrease to a low around 71 degrees.

Temperatures are right around normal for June 15 in Austin, which, according to climate data, usually sees a high of 92 degrees and a low of 72 degrees.

The rest of the week will be sunny and warm, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 93. Mostly clear at night with a low around 68.

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 94. Mostly clear at night with a low around 70.

Thursday: Sunny with a high near 94. Mostly clear at night with a low around 69.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 94. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 72.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 93. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 74.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 95.