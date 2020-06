June 11

Family Story time - 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

June 12

Funky Friday Craft - 1 p.m. Fridays, Magic Wand craft, Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

Fleetwood Mac cover band - 8-10:30 p.m., $16, Barnhill Vineyards, 11917 County Road 509, Anna; facebook.com/BarnHillVineyard

June 13

Lone Star Skynyrd band - 8-10:30 p.m. (ticketed event), Barnhill Vineyards, 11917 County Road 509, Anna; facebook.com/BarnHillVineyard

June 15

Storytime - 1 p.m. Mondays, “The Wonkey Donkey,“ Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

Melissa ISD Board meeting - 6 p.m., Melissa Schools Home Office at 1904 Cooper St.; melissaisd.org

June 16-21

Pudge Rodriguez World Classic - Z-Plex Texas Sports Village, 4220 E, Melissa Road; fivetool.org/news/2020-pudge-rodriguez-world-classic-at-melissa/

June 17

Baby Storytime - 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

Family Story time - 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

June 19

Funky Friday Craft - 1 p.m. Fridays, Firebreathing Dragon craft, Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

Journey, Genesis, Phil Collins cover band - 8-10:30 p.m. (ticketed event; also on June 20), Barnhill Vineyards, 11917 County Road 509, Anna; facebook.com/BarnHillVineyard

June 20

Pate Rehab parade - 10 a.m., 3325 Pate Way, Anna; greaterannachamber.com

Storytime - 1 p.m. Mondays, “A Beasty Story,” Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

June 23

Melissa City Council meeting - 6 p.m. (second and fourth Tuesday monthly), Melissa City Hall, 3411 Barker Avenue; cityofmelissa.com/

Anna City Council meeting - 7 p.m. (second and fourth Tuesday monthly), Anna City Administration Building, 111 N. Powell Parkway, Anna; annatexas.gov/319/City-Council

Baby Storytime - 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

June 25

Family Story time - 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

June 26

Funky Friday Craft - 1 p.m. Fridays, Fish Puppets craft, Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

Eagles cover band - 8-10:30 p.m., $19, Barnhill Vineyards, 11917 County Road 509, Anna; facebook.com/BarnHillVineyard

June 27

George Strait Tribute - 8-10:30 p.m., $19, Barnhill Vineyards, 11917 County Road 509, Anna; facebook.com/BarnHillVineyard

June 29

Storytime - 1 p.m. Mondays, “How to Tran A Dragon,“ Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

July 1

Baby Storytime - 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

July 2

Family Story time - 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

July 3

Heart and Soul band - 8-10:30 p.m., $19, Barnhill Vineyards, 11917 County Road 509, Anna; facebook.com/BarnHillVineyard

July 4

Anna Fireworks 4th of July Celebration - 8-10 p.m., Anna High School, 1107 W. Rosamond Parkway; greaterannachamber.com

Texas Flood - 8-11:30 p.m., $19, Barnhill Vineyards, 11917 County Road 509, Anna; facebook.com/BarnHillVineyard

July 6

Storytime - 1 p.m. Mondays, “Hair Love,“ Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

July 8

Baby Storytime - 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

July 9

Family Story time - 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

July 10

Funky Friday Craft - 1 p.m. Fridays, Jack and the Beanstalk craft, Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

Last Stand band - 8-10:30 p.m. (also July 11), $16, Barnhill Vineyards, 11917 County Road 509, Anna; facebook.com/BarnHillVineyard

July 13

Storytime - 1 p.m. Mondays, “Happy , Sad, Silly, Mad,“ Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

July 14

Melissa City Council meeting - 6 p.m. (second and fourth Tuesday monthly), Melissa City Hall, 3411 Barker Avenue; cityofmelissa.com/

Anna City Council meeting - 7 p.m. (second and fourth Tuesday monthly), Anna City Administration Building, 111 N. Powell Parkway, Anna; annatexas.gov/319/City-Council

July 15

Baby Storytime - 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

July 16

Family Story time - 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

July 17

Funky Friday Craft - 1 p.m. Fridays, Paper Dragon/Airplane craft, Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

July 18

InFocus band - 8-10:30 p.m., $16, Barnhill Vineyards, 11917 County Road 509, Anna; facebook.com/BarnHillVineyard

July 20

Storytime - 1 p.m. Mondays, “Teddy’s Favorite Toy,“ Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

July 22

Baby Storytime - 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

July 23

Family Story time - 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

July 24

Funky Friday Craft - 1 p.m. Fridays, Paper plate sun craft, Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

July 25

Ashmore band - 8-10:30 p.m., $19, Barnhill Vineyards, 11917 County Road 509, Anna; facebook.com/BarnHillVineyard

July 27

Storytime - 1 p.m. Mondays, “Winter, Winter,, Cold and Snow“ Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

July 28

Baby Storytime - 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

Melissa City Council meeting - 6 p.m. (second and fourth Tuesday monthly), Melissa City Hall, 3411 Barker Avenue; cityofmelissa.com/

Anna City Council meeting - 7 p.m. (second and fourth Tuesday monthly), Anna City Administration Building, 111 N. Powell Parkway, Anna; annatexas.gov/319/City-Council

July 29

Baby Storytime - 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

July 30

Family Story time - 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

July 31

Funky Friday Craft - 1 p.m. Fridays, Cloud with Rainbow craft, Melissa Public Library Facebook page; facebook.com/MelissaPublicLibrary

