KINGSVILLE — Texas A&M University - Kingsville (TAMUK) has released the names of the students who made the President’s List, Dean’s List and Honor Roll for the spring 2020 semester.

In Spring 2020, all classes moved online in March, as a response to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Students were allowed select whether they wished to earn a Satisfactory vs Unsatisfactory grade, which would not impact GPA, but from which they could earn a course credit. Students’ other choice was to elect to receive the traditional letter grade they earned. All credit only (CR) courses were removed from the criteria used to determine semester honors.

The President’s List requires a grade point average of 4.00 on all work attempted for a particular semester, with a minimum of 15 semester undergraduate hours completed, exclusive of credit only (CR) courses.

The Dean’s List requires a grade point average of 3.65 on all work attempted for a particular semester, with a minimum of 13 semester undergraduate hours completed, exclusive of credit only (CR) courses.

The Honor Roll requires a grade point average of 3.5 on all work attempted for a particular semester, with a minimum of 12 semester undergraduate hours, exclusive of credit only (CR) courses.

For more information visit https://catalog.tamuk.edu/undergraduate/academic-regulations/grades-academic-standing/

A listing by hometown of all students making the President’s List, Dean’s List and Honor Roll is attached.

TAMUK PRESIDENT'S LIST SPRING 2020

ALICE

Carlos Adrian Cavazos, Jaden Renee Charles, Martin Daniel De Los Santos, Aleah Nicole Edwards, Jeremiah J. Garcia, Mario D. Garza, Marina Gonzalez, Miranda Leeann Gonzalez, Gabriella Carissa Hernandez, Emma Colette Hodges, John Wesley Lawrence, Michael Aaron Martinez, Ashleigh Alma Pena and Tammy Nicole Roquet

BENAVIDES

Joshua Christopher Perez

CORPUS CHRISTI

Morgan Carrie Apostol, Joseph Alejandro Balderas, Olivia Marie Balderas, Courtney Ann Brewer, Brianna Renai Burriola, Lesly Itzel Carreon, Elisabeth Joan Carston, Marco Antonio Castellanos, William Andrew Chayer, Karen Ismerai Colchado, Ashelin Annette Daniels, Ryan Nicholas Davila, Declan Bradley Deyoung, Ezra Daniel Duke, Rylan Sue Emerson, Jacquelyn Danielle Estelle, Joshua Gallegos, Alfredo Garcia, John Michael Gonzalez, Katelyn Paris Habib, Hannah Hays, Taylor John Hecht, Analyssa Esperanza Hernandez, Indira Gigi Herrero, Kyle Jordan Kovarek, Cailin Nicole Leal, Joseph Rey Lopez, Jacob Hugh Majors, Madeleine Alexis Maltais, Daniel S. Martinez, Mia Gabriella Martinez, Blake Jaqueline Mcintyre, Imani Janae Moore, Oscar H. Pena, Ernesto Octavio Perez, Riley Raquel Ramirez, Faviola Rios, Tommi Lynn Rivera, Lorraine Rodriguez, Natalie Rae Rodriguez, Trinity Celeste Saldivar, Aleyda A. Sanchez, Alexandra Sifuentes, Dante Marcelo Soria, Jodi Anna Swaenepoel, Devon Chase Tiemann, Jennah Patricia Treat, Matthew Brian Uresti, Adrienne Lynn Vanbrunt, Marissa Andrea Vigue, Adriana Grace Villarreal, Olivia Rose Walz and Kaikoa David Youngberg

FALFURRIAS

Misty Yvette Aleman, Alison Barrera, Emily Rita Barrera, Lorena Cecilia Guzman and Andrea Imelda Hernandez

KINGSVILLE

Matthew Isael Almaraz, Emily Elise Amador, Rowdy Bailey Bergstrom, Adriana Celeste Castillo, Cassandra Ann Castro, Jeremiah Luis Castro, George Eric Cavazos, Leanna Isabel Cavazos, Lucas A. Cavazos, Oscar Eduardo Cerda, Harley Elizabeth Collier, Zoleda Aide Davila, Desiderio Amado De Leon, Valentina Maria de Urioste, Chitrang Desai, Meina Louise Determan, Lauren Christine Donsbach, Christopher Matthew Flores-Lopez, Kaitlin Danielle Frakes, Victoria Danielle Gonzales, Jorge Marcelino Hernandez, Kimberly Alexandra Ignatiades, Sophia Erin Jones, Amy Loera, Mariah Sierra Mercado, Sean Elija Morin, Rebecca Lynn Noerenberg, Bryson Aaron Olivarez, Alyssa Victoria Ozuna, Orlando Ray Perez, Brett Allen Platt, Nisa Marie Rodriguez, Iliana M. Rosales, Chelsie Renee Sharpe, Carlos Aberto Sosa, Meaghan Nikole Trevino, Bethany Rae Vasquez and James Wyatt Philip Witt

ORANGE GROVE

Rina J. Villarreal

PREMONT

Andrea Marie Baldillez and Maria Teresa Rodriguez

ROBSTOWN

Kaitlyn Marie Hessek, Kelsi Marie Luckenbach, Travis Marshall Lutenbacher and Joseph Anthony Saenz

SAN DIEGO

Anyssa Alexandra Hernandez, Eric Martel Strickland and Adrian Vera

SANDIA

Andrea Victoria Amador, Justin Cody Cartwright, Nocona Urias Lindquist and Iris Jade Rivera

TAMUK DEAN'S LIST SPRING 2020

ALICE

Reygan Amron Alfaro, Jacqueline Jo Barrera, Kaitlyn Victoria Buentello, Gabriela Ceja, Rosa Herlinda Centeno Vega, Marcella Jenel Chapa, Paul Ryan Fullen, Matthew Lee Gallegos, Noe Gamez Jr., Evan Arnoldo Garza, Elian Angelo Gonzalez, Mia Sara Guevara, Jose Daniel Gutierrez, Elena L. Kamaunu, Ricardo Raul Martinez, Micah McHugh, Gianmichael Molina, Jose Andres Montes, Devyn Lee Orta, Chelsi Yvette Pena, Samantha Monique Perez, Brenda Elaine Riojas, John Thomas Ruiz and Alberto Andres Taboada

BENAVIDES

Edie M. Hernandez and Kevin Middle Oliveira

CORPUS CHRISTI

Alberto Anthony Aguirre, Anthony E. Alvarez, Quintella Nicole Anderson, David Miguel Balderas, David Barajas, Jacek Deven Bhakta, Nicholas R. Bishop, Devon James Blankenship, Jesse Carlos Caballero, Maeli Ruby Caudillo, Cody R. Contreras, Marissa De Leon, Heidi Aya Del Angel, Trevor Luis Deluna, Ashley Elizabeth Diaz, Claudia Marie Flores, Katherine Anne Flores, Eyan Rene Freitag, Benjamin Caudillo Galindo, Mauricia Teadahraht Gallegos, Richard Andrew Galvan, Gabriel Garcia, Lisette Ann Garcia, Anthony Ben Garza, Isaac David Garza, Steve Pedro Garza, Analyssa Marivel Gonzales, Christopher Ryan Gonzales, Karina Rae Gonzales, Amando Felipe Guerra, Emily Paige Habib, James Nathan Inkster, Christiano Bryce Irving, Michael Kevin Kesterson, Alexander Y. Kuan, Destiney Marie Lametrie, David Darron Laurel, Philip Omar Leal, Daniel Hinojosa Lerma, Alberto Rivera Martinez, Danielle Kristen Martinez, Gabriella Rose Mastroianni, Derrick L. Mccoy, Melissa Mae Mcfarland, Danielle Simone Meador, Jose Danniel Medina, Kevin J. Morin, Tyler James Olivarez, Jon Robert Olmos, Joshua Samuel Ordonez, Vicente Alejandro Osornia, Eric Gabriel Ozuna, Scott Wun Park, Lorin Leeann Payne, Juan Angel Perales, Jenna Paige Phillips, David Ray Pierce, Camille Alexandria Poche, Janie Maria Ramirez, Larissa Madison Ravell, Aaron Matthew Recio, Brenda Louise Revett, Alexa G. Salazar, Ryan Wayne Smith, Damian Nathaniel Solis, Andrea Lizbeth Taylor, Cristian Miles Toren, Benjamin Xavier Valadez, Richard Jacob Vargas, Adriana Christine Vasquez and Jordan Wonders

FALFURRIAS

Alejandro Javier Gonzalez and Carlos Alberto Gonzalez

KINGSVILLE

Alexis Acosta, Michael A. Alfaro, Abdulaziz S. Alharan, Mckinna Nicole Allen, Mohammad H M M Almedej, Araceli Amanda Barrera, Amee Elaine Boudreaux, Johnanna Lorene Bowers, Maddison Paige Boyd, Gabriella Alexia Breitenfeld, Luis Carlos Briseno, Juan Luis Bruce, Annalysa Marie Camacho, Anna Catherine Cantu, John Michael Cantu, Erik Cardenas, Abcde Cirilo, Rubie Matilde Contreras, Nicholas Anthony Cruz, Kannitha Makayla-Lee Davila, Mckenzie N. Davila, Jacqueline De Los Santos, Sarita Anita Deleon, Ivan Delgadillo, Audrey Makenna Fuchs, Joshua Ian Garcia, Julia Anna Garcia, Ryan Douglas Garcia, Kymberly Lorai Godfrey, Rachel Gomez, Clarissa Cristina Gonzalez, Esteban Alejandro Gonzalez, Leanna Gonzalez, Yara Green-Jordan, Tristan W. Griffith, Alexandra Aliene Hernandez, Jo Ann Hernandez, Nadyne Marie Hernandez, Natalie Nicole Hernandez, William Philip Houf, Aysia Monet Howell, Anna Marilyn Ignatiades, Ariana Monet Jimenez, Jorge Antonio Ledezma, Jordan Mary Faith Lewis, Alexander Thomas Mendez, Fabian Enrique Navarro, An Hoang Nguyen, Huyen Tran Ngoc Nguyen, Ngoc Thi Bich Nguyen, Michelle Lee Padilla, Brenda Paramo, Carissa Nicole Perez, Salma Antonia Perez, Jude Thaddeus Yarra Punzalan, William Harrison Purdy, Sara Luna Reeder, Laura Montserrat Rodriguez, Rebecca Marie Salinas, Richard Roger Salinas, Sean Rochelle Shelton, Devin Louise Shrier, Victoria Lariza Solis, Danyel Gloria Soliz, Jose Salomon Soliz, Nicolas Samuel Sotello, David M. Spenik, Charles Riley Tandy, Clarissa Y. Torres, Felixiana Nicole Trevino, Tinh Shelly Trinh, Macy Wilkinson, Carson Andre Wright and Amanda Fay Yuraitis

ORANGE GROVE

Gustavo Alfonso Aguilera and Rebecca Tracy Brady

PREMONT

Gabriel Platas and Vito Garcia Recio

ROBSTOWN

Tanner D. Bluntzer, Larry Escareno, Krystal M Gallegos, Roger Sanchez Garcia, Michael Gonzalez, Michael Herrera, Christian Louis Puente and Fernando Varela Cruz

SAN DIEGO

Albert Bear and Jose Alejandro Garcia

SANDIA

Justin Matthew Briones, Landon B. Hensley and Shelby Lynne Wright

TAMUK HONOR ROLL SPRING 2020

AGUA DULCE

Alana Elise Chavez

ALICE

Andres Jesus Arvizu, Gabriella Marie Castillo, Kayla Marie Castillo, Criselda Celeste Cruz, Julysa Maria Dominguez, Mikel Adriel Escobar, Autumn Lynn Flores, Denise L. Garcia, Michael Anthony Garcia, Christopher Omar Gonzales, Alexandria Gonzalez, Marisa Yvette Guerra, Isaac Ray Hernandez, Madison Rose Lockard, Soo In Ma, Maribelle Marquez, Suzette Renee Martinez, Matthew Paul Mendoza, Mauricio Daniel Molina, Jerry R. Neal, Jovon Odette Perez, Victoria Alexzandra Salas, Daniella Jo Salinas, Saida Ysela Tijerina, Daniel Trevino and Victoria Ilene Valerio

CONCEPCION

Samantha Mae Gutierrez, Ruben Andrew Martinez and Eloy Perez

CORPUS CHRISTI

John Stephen Anderson, Andrew Javier Arreola, Luz Maria Arrieta, Cristina Lucia Basaldu, Thomas James Bickham, Ashley Nicole Boyle, Patrick Kreeg Brooks, Lilliana Nicole Ceja, Craig William Clemons, Gabriel Nathaniel Collins, Micaela Elizabeth Cosio, Jeremiah Davila, Linda Shay Dixon, Jonathan William Earwood, David Joshua England, Wyatt Mark Erben, Islla Santanna Fernandez, Alyssa Nicole Fick, Rheana Marie Flores, Steven Trey Flores, Lazareth Franco, Debra Fuentes, Georgiana Marie Gallegos, Francisco Manuel Gaona, Mollie Marie Goetzel, Megan Elizabeth Gonzales, Michaela Lynn Gonzalez, Rochelle Denise Guerrero, Mark A. Gutierrez, Briana Mercedes Herrera, Abigail Kesley Herring, Marissa Rae Hinojosa, Erica Leann Holt, Makayla Heather Jones, Michelle Diane Locher, Madison Nikole Longoria, Nathan Andrew Martinez, Alejandra Mena, Sabah Mukhtiar Mohammad, Manuel Joseph Navarro, Grisel Noemi Ocegueda Arias, Rosemarie Amber Odvina, Jonathan D. Ortegon, Clarissa Elizabeth Ortiz, Natalie Ortiz, Brianna Nicole Perez, Amy A. Real, Angelica Filomena Reyes, Jennifer Nicole Reyes, Noah Markson Riffe, Heidi Michelle Saenz, Jordan Dean Salazar, Joshua Roland Sepulveda, Miranda June Shaut, Mark Ryan Shurley, Mikayla Alexis Trevino, Eric Anthony Vela, Eric Rey Villalba, Jordan E. Villarreal, Nathan Young and Kylie Lynn Zamzow

FALFURRIAS

J'nora Lolita Arevalo, Gavino Cruz, Chelsea Gayle Gonzales, Zachary L. Guerra, Carlos Adolfo Hernandez and Christopher Priddy

FREER

Adam Robert Rodriguez

KINGSVILLE

Jeremy David Abundo, Bassam Almehjan, Arie James Alvarez, Melanie Celeste Amador, Abigael Joyce Anderson, Creighton Lynn Avery, Elizabeth Ruth Baird, Lilly Florence Baird, Gabriella Natal Barrera, Valeria Anahi Benavidez, Amy Nicole Bieze, Clarissa Annette Cadena, Dante Lorenzo Cantu, Nicholas Milan Cavazos, Michael Cerda, Esteban Chapa, Hannah Susan Cherry, Mario Alberto Cortez, Reina De La Paz, Antonio Javier De La Rosa, Siarra Alysse Deleon, Roger Andrew Disney, Gilberto G. Esquivel, Adam Charles Foust, Destiny Nicole Garcia, Julia Marie Garcia, Eric Michael Gomez, Alec John Gonzales, Samantha Marie Gonzales, Kaitlyn Nickol Gonzalez, Ydanissa Aralee Gonzalez, Charles Obrien Greaves, Mikaela Jo Grimes, Darcy Merce Guerrero, Alex Santos Jaurequi, Julienne Marie Nacional Jose, Gabriela Inez Lara, Brent Lane Lerma, Jessica Leigh Lewis, Elleanna Lu'Edna Longoria, David Isaia Lopez, Kamba Li Lopez, Samuel Lopez, Kaitlyn Amber Martinez, Michael Mauri Martinez, Amanda Clarissa Mascorro, Amy Mata, Toni Danielle Mata, Juarez Medina-Quintero IV, Matthew Lee Medley, Alexander Ricardo Meza, Alona Marie Minchin, Daniel Steven Navarro, Milan Alexis Navarro, Michalee Shyarea Amil Newton, Anabel Ortiz, Christian Arian Pena, Bianca Renae Perez, Janel Elise Perez, Jason Erik Perez, Carson Lee Radford, Luis Angel Ramirez, Shyanne Desir Ramos, Gabriela Rios, Spencer S. Roberts, David Anthony Rodriguez, Andreas Okoye Rubin, Diana L. Salinas, Samantha Renae San Miguel, Carolina Sanchez, Chloe Noelle Brown Stonitsch, Kimberly Marie Tanguma, Jeri Morita Taylor, Kathryn Nicole Torres, Dylan Ray Trevino, Maya R. Vasquez, George Henry Vega, Esteban Luis Villalon, Carlos Alejandro Wallace and Dana Ramirez White

PREMONT

Sabestian Rene Chapa, Makenna Edleen Guerra, Justin Russell Pierce and James Chance Russell

ROBSTOWN

Brandon Lee Alvarado, Kyle Eugene Barton, Emily Elizabeth Bueno, Kevin Davila, Angela Arlyne Diaz, Rolando Elizondo, Luz Maria Fernandez, Zachary Alexander Garcia Moses, Jessica Gonzalez, Sabrina Marie Lara, David Lee Mungia, Andrew Pena, Rebecca Kaye Plagens, Alexandra Ramon and Sierra Lucia Tagle

SAN DIEGO

Valerie Lynn Garcia, Daniel Lichtenberger, Javier Roel Rodriguez and Rolando Villarreal

SANDIA

Ryan Carrion, Amaura Mccole Petersen and Trisha Rae Pittman