In-person Austin school district graduation walks scheduled for 8 a.m. have been delayed by two hours because of the weather, district officials said.

Walks for Akins High School, Anderson High School and the Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders will now start at 10 a.m., district officials said.

The walks are scheduled to take place outside and allow for social distancing, following coronavirus pandemic health protocols.

Graduation Walks scheduled for today at 8 a.m. will be delayed 2 hours due to inclement weather. Walks will now begin at 10 a.m. #AISDGrads

— Austin ISD (@AustinISD) June 23, 2020