Two coronavirus testing sites have been closed for the day as storms moved across Central Texas early Tuesday, Austin Public Health officials said.

Officials closed the Williamson County and Pleasant Valley testing sites.

The St. John’s testing site will have a delayed start, pending weather conditions throughout the day, health officials said.

Austin Public Health officials said through a city statement that “due to privacy concerns,” it doesn’t give out addresses for some testing sites. The Pleasant Valley testing site is for “first responders, critical infrastructure and public safety personnel,” health officials said.

People with appointments at a closed site will receive an email letting them know they need to reschedule. Appointments can be rescheduled online at covid19.austintexas.gov.

