Coronavirus (COVID-19) has delayed many activities that we seemed to take for granted. Some of those activities had to do with sports and just as it looked like we were getting back to some sports the number of cases has risen.

Texas Ranger's Jose Trevino who was born in Corpus Christi, but has connections to the Alice area is working on plans to have a Home Run Derby in Alice as soon as it's safe for the community.

The Coastal Bend native started has loved baseball since the age of three. He felt he had a natural talent, but worked hard to get to where he could play the sport has a career.

"It came natural. It's a grind man, it really is a grind. Going through high school, travel ball, getting recruited, going to college. Through the minor leagues, getting to the big leagues, it really is a grind," Trevino said. "It's a physical grind, but I think it's more of a mental grind. Whenever you are put in a position like that, sometimes you don’t go 100 percent everyday. And whether you got 100 percent, 80 percent, 30 percent, you need to give it everything you have everyday. I think that’s the toughest part about it...It’s a tough sport, think it’s the toughest sport in the world."

Trevino remembers how he and other players go through many up's and down's, good and bad. However, how those moments are handled is what makes a player.

He was lucky enough to recruited to play for a Texas team.

"It was a good feeling. I love the State of Texas. I love where I’m from...I take pride in knowing that I will be able to wear the State of Texas across my chest," Trevino said.

Trevino is ready to hold an event for the Alice community and influence future athletes. Thinking of safety concerns for himself and the community. The main concern is making sure protocols are in place.

"It's not for sure yet, there is still a couple of things that I have on my end that I have to get checked off. I know that there is going be a lot of requirements, just for my family’s health and safety and with the baseball season...," he said. "We are going to take every precaution that we can...

Trevino plans to have pre-signed items for fans and even a question and answer session.

Plans are still up in the air, but Trevino is excited to come to Alice and share his story and skills. Trevino said he will notify the Alice community when is plans are finalized and how they can attend.