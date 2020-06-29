Bob Williams, a man of God, passed away June 25, 2020 in Durant, in the comfort of his home surround by those he loved, at the age of 79. He was born to Morris Sheppard Williams and Zadie Elizabeth (Dorman) Williams on Sept. 27, 1940 in Big Springs, Texas.

Bob grew up in West Texas, after finishing school Bob joined the United States Navy. Bob was a member of the Dallas Lions Club, Calera Masonic Lodge and attended church at First Baptist Church in Durant. Bob worked for 38 years in Sales for Coca-Cola where he won many sales awards. Working for Coca-Cola gave him the opportunity to raise his wonderful children in the Dallas Fort Worth, Sherman, and Durant area. He was an avid Collector of everything Coca-Cola, he was an artist that drew beautifully. Some of his favorite activities were fishing, golfing and cooking. Everyone loved Bob’s cooking, that was one thing that he passed down to all those he loved, some of the favorites were his special Thanksgiving dinner and his homemade rolls. Later in life Bob married Patricia Ann Wells on March 17, 1980 in Durant. Bob loved his family very much and will be missed by all those who knew him.

Bob Williams is survived by wife Pat Williams, of the home; daughters Christina DeLoss and husband Curt of Keller, Texas, Deanna Culbreath and husband Jim of Durant, Andrea Ansell and husband Derek of Arlington, Texas, and Bobbie Jo Hardy and husband Elias of Fort Worth, Texas; stepsons Kelly Covington of Garland, Texas, and Shawn Covington of Lewisville, Texas. Bob raised two grandchildren, Josh and Jordan Covington, and loved them like his own children. He also is survived by 23 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and numerous friends.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Zadie Williams; brother Morris Lee Williams; stepson Chris Covington; mother of his children, Margaret Williams.

Visitation for Mr. Bob Williams was June 28, 2020 at Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant. Funeral services will be on June 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home Chapel in Durant, with Logan Cates officiating. Serving as pallbearers: Lee Edwards, Caleb Ansell, Tres Hardy, Hayden Covington, Jason Steward, Khanner Hampton, Kody Hook, Cole Covington. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ellison, Elliot and Elijah Hardy and Kade Covington.

Services are under the direction on Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.