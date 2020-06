On June, 29 Jim Wells County confirmed an additional 18 new cases for COVID-19, the total now is at 142.

Case number 125 Male in his 50’s.

Case number 126 Male in his 70’s.

Case number 127 Male in his 30’s.

Case number 128 Male in his 30’s.

Case number 129 Female in her 30’s.

Case number 130 Male in his 20’s.

Case number 131 Female in her 40’s.

Case number 132 Female in his 40’s.

Case number 133 Female in her Teen’s.

Case number 134 Male in his Teen’s.

Case number 135 Male in his 30’s.

Case number 136 Female in her Teen’s.

Case number 137 Female in her 30’s.

Case number 138 Male in his 30’s.

Case number 139 Female in her 30’s.

Case number 140 Female in her 30’s.

Case number 141 Male in his 10’s.

Case number 142 Male in his 20’s.

16 of the new cases are in zip code 78332 and two cases are in 78372.

Health and County officials are urging residents to follow safety guidelines and wear masks, wash hands and social distance.