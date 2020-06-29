A local Declaration of Independence event has gone online to help slow the spread of COVID-19. A reading of the Declaration of Independence will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday on ZOOM to celebrate the 244th year of United States independence.

The public can also volunteer to read portions of the document during online event.

Those who wish to volunteer to read a portion of the Declaration of Independence during the event, should register for free and log on to www.zoom.com, test their microphone and audio before the event.

In past year’s the event was held at the Grayson County Courthouse and featured flag bearers dressed in colonial attire. In the past, local Constitution reading events were held in honor or Constitution Day, Sept. 17.

Catherine Giles, who is hosting the event, asks that people who wish to read publicly read, click on the "Raise your Hand: icon and unmute their microphone to volunteer as a participant.

The Zoom meting is limited to the first 100 attendees, first-come, first-entered.

The information participants will need to join the meeting follows:

https://us04web.zoom.us/j/79318479432…

Meeting ID: 793 1847 9432

Password: July4th