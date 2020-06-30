The Alice Animal Control kennel, is asking residents to keep their pets safe during upcoming holiday weekend.

"Animal Control always sees an increase in calls during the 4th of July, weekend due to fireworks being set off in the area," said Lead Officer Jose (Chema) Martinez. "I’m asking residents to please make sure their pets are safe and locked up, fireworks can potentially scare the pet and they take off out of fear."

The kennel has also stepped up the safety precautions in response to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the area. Visitors will now have their temperatures checked before entering the kennel and will be responsible to wear a mask.

The city kennel has been proactive in its responses for public and animal safety concerning COVID-19 early on, and increased all cleaning procedures and routine sanitizing for the animals during the initial potential outbreak.

The kennel is still actively seeking adoptions for pets being housed and are in need of loving homes.

The adoption fee is $25.

All animals adopted through the city should be sterilized 45 days after adoption. A voucher can be picked up from People Assisting Animal Control that would give a discount with the spay and neutering of the animal.

Anyone who would like to make a difference in one of these dogs lives and adopt, should call the Alice Police Department between 1 and 4 p.m. at 361-664-0186.