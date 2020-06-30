Tuesday forecast for Austin: A mostly gloomy and pretty hot day is in the works, Central Texas!

Skies will be mostly cloudy during the day with some sprinkling rain possible before 11 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

The high temperature will be near 94 degrees, but the heat index could be as high as 100, forecasters said.

A heat index combines relative humidity with air temperature to more accurately measure how hot your body will feel outside.

It can feel hotter because higher humidity makes it harder for sweat to evaporate, which is how the body cools down.

South winds blowing 10 to 15 mph during the day will last into the evening and could have 20 mph gusts.

Skies will become increasingly cloudy throughout the night and the low temperature will be around 77 degrees, forecasters said.

Wednesday is expected to have a high heat index, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Wednesday: Cloudy, then mostly sunny, with a high near 96 and a heat index as high as 107. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 76.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 97. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 74.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 99. Mostly clear at night with a low around 76.

Fourth of July: Mostly sunny with a high near 99. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 75.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 98. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 74.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 96.