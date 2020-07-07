SAN ANTONIO– The Texas Veterans Network, overseen by the Alamo Area Council of Governments (AACOG), has acquired an additional fourteen counties into its service area. The program will remain under the AACOG umbrella of services, and will offer a physical presence in the counties surrounding Corpus Christi and Laredo.

The Texas Veterans Network Program, made possible through funding from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), aims to be the state’s premier veterans’ service provider. The network brings together nonprofit and governmental organizations who provide direct services to veterans, and acts as the front door to a web of available support for our veteran community and their families – connecting health and social care. Partners in the network are connected through a shared technology platform, Unite Us, which enables them to securely send and receive electronic referrals, address people’s social needs, and improve health across communities. By contacting the Texas Veterans Network, veterans may find assistance for themselves and their families for a range of needs, including housing, transportation, medical, nutrition, and even employment.

AACOG has been operating the program in San Antonio for the past three years, and in that time has built a coordinated care network of over 100 organizations who collectively meet over 70 different needs to enhance a veteran’s quality of life. Since its inception, the program has processed 6,300 service requests to over 4,400 veterans or veteran family-members. The expansion will provide the opportunity to recruit even more service providers – located in the Laredo and Corpus Christi areas – and service these two additional regions, home to significant veteran populations.

Katrina Cromwell, Veteran Programs Coordinator, expressed her excitement by stating "As we expand the Texas Veterans Network into South Texas, the opportunity for us to continue changing these individuals and their families’ lives has our entire staff very motivated. We’re ready to recruit both service providers and clients, to get these communities the attention they deserve."

The Texas Veterans Network is part of Unite Us’ Unite Texas initiative, which spans across the state to ensure people are connected to the services they need. "As we build and develop our statewide network in Texas, Unite Us is thrilled that our partnership with AACOG continues to flourish and grow," says Mary Bier, National Director of Military Initiatives for Unite Us. "Their network’s health and success is a critical component to the statewide network’s strength," she adds.

All military members, including active duty, retirees, veterans, guardsmen, reservists, and their families, may qualify for services. Requests for assistance can be made by visiting www.TXVeteransNetwork.com, or by contacting the Texas Veterans Network at (888) 724-8387.