Democrat Wendy Davis outraised freshman U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, a Republican from Hays County, by more than $850,000 between April and June.

Davis, a former Democratic gubernatorial candidate now running for the U.S. House seat, raised $1.4 million over the last three months and has $2.8 million cash on hand, according to her campaign.

"I am proud to be running a grassroots campaign that’s focusing on representing the needs of working Texan families," Davis said in a statement Thursday.

Roy raised $544,407 over the same period and has $1.7 million in cash on hand, according to his campaign.

"We are currently locked in a battle for the future of Texas 21, the Lone Star State, and the nation as a whole, and we're incredibly grateful for the over 3,000 individuals who stepped up to make a financial contribution in support of Chip Roy -- the Texas Hill Country's Congressman -- who is unafraid to stand up for America and what makes our state and nation great," Nathan McDaniel, Roy’s campaign manager, said in a statement.

Davis has continued to outpace Roy in fundraising, raising $1.2 million in the first three months of 2020 and roughly $4.5 million through the total campaign cycle.

Hours after Davis self-reported the figures, which marked her best quarter yet, Roy’s campaign sent out an email to supporters.

"Wendy Davis just had her best fundraising quarter yet," Roy wrote. "That's terrible news and we need your help to fight back. My extreme liberal opponent was already ahead by half a million dollars, now she just announced raising $1.4 MILLION in the past three months."

Both campaigns must report their second-quarter fundraising to the Federal Election Commission by July 15.

The 21st Congressional District stretches from Austin to San Antonio and encompasses six Hill Country counties. It’s long been represented by a Republican, but Roy narrowly won two years ago against political novice Joseph Kopser.