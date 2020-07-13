Thelma Juanita Matthews a resident of Durant, passed away on the morning of July 10, 2020, in Durant, at the age of 90. She was born to Dell Cunningham and Benla (Williams) Cunningham on Oct. 20, 1929 in Wilburton, Oklahoma.

Thelma grew up at Red Oak, Oklahoma. She loved to play softball and basketball. She married and moved to California and raised four Children. She worked at Voit Rubber Company and retired in the late 1980s. After returning to Oklahoma she loved to raise cattle and she enjoyed going to watch her grandchildren in sports like, football and basketball. She also enjoyed her family, especially cooking for her family. She was always known for her large dinners and Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Thelma Juanita Matthews is survived by her four children, Ray Tubbs and wife Juana of Durant, Mary Joyce, Carol Rosenboom, and Judy Simpson; grandchildren Chris Tubbs and wife Mindy, Tony Tubbs and wife Amy, James Merchberger of Durant, Crystal Joyce of Durant, Melinda L Porter of Baytown, Texas, Tony Bryant and wife Michelle of Bonham, Texas, Jacob and Masey Roseboom of Bokchito, Oklahoma, Grant Brown and wife Samantha of Calera, Oklahoma, Amanda L Seibert of Chicago, Illinois, James Ray Starr Delbert of Portland, Oregon, and Sidney Alexander Simpkins II of Durant; along with numerous great-grandchildren.

Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, Dell Cunningham and Benla (Williams) Cunningham; sister Edna Mae Cunningham; grandson Ronald Jr. Merchberger, Joey Merchberger.

Family hour was held July 12, 2020 at Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home. The family asked that everyone practice social distancing during these times. The family will have a private graveside service with internment being at Highland Cemetery with Bro. Randy Tadlock officiating. The family greatly appreciates your thoughts and prayers

Services were under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant; www.holmescoffeymurray.com