Tuesday is Election Day in the July Primary Runoff election for the races that occurred earlier this year on Super Tuesday. The Amarillo Globe-News has compiled all the information you need to know prior to casting your ballot during this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Who can vote in the runoff

Dave Rausch, the Bivins Professor of Political Science at West Texas A&M University, said there are three groups of people who can vote in this election.

"There are the people in the Democratic primary and, in some cases, they voted in the democratic primary because they wanted to vote for… the Presidential nominee for the Democrats. They get to vote in the democratic runoff, which is the senate runoff. That’s a pretty big deal, to run against Senator (John) Cornyn in November," he said.

"Then, you have the folks who voted in the Republican primary and of course, around here, we have the congressional district, District 13, and if you have been under a rock for the last week, you may have missed all the commercials and the phone calls and all that stuff. That’s a pretty big deal. Then, of course, the Democrats around here get to vote in the Democratic congressional runoff."

The third group of individuals are those who did not vote in the primary the first go-around, Rausch said. They can vote for either party in the runoff.

Early Voting Totals

Residents from Potter and Randall Counties took advantage of voting early and the use of mail-in ballots for this election. Early voting for the runoff began June 29 and lasted through July 10.

According to the Potter County Election Administration’s website, 4,235 individuals voted early at the five locations available. For mail-in ballots, 1,802 were requested and 1,437 have been received. Thirty-four FPCA forms, giving the chance for members of the military and individuals overseas to vote, were requested and two were received.

According to the Randall County Election Administration’s website, 10,769 individuals voted early in the runoff at the five locations throughout the county. For mail-in ballots, 2,977 were requested and 2,444 have been received. Sixty FPCA forms were requested and 10 were received.

But for those who waited until Election Day to vote, here is what individuals should expect to see on the ballot for each political party.

Republican runoff

On the Republican ballot, voters will participate in two primary runoff races: United States Representative, District 13, and Justice, Seventh Court of Appeals District, Place Four. Here are the candidates for each race:

United States Representative, District 13 (Republican):

-Ronny Jackson

-Josh Winegarner

Justice, Seventh Court of Appeals District, Place Four:

-Steven Denny

-Larry Doss

Democratic runoff

On the Democrat ballot, voters will participate in three primary runoff races: United States Senator, United States Representative, District 13, and Railroad Commissioner. Here are the candidates for each race:

United States Senator:

-Mary "MJ" Hegar

-Royce West

United States Representative, District 13 (Democratic):

-Greg Sagan

-Gus Trujillo

Railroad Commissioner:

-Roberto R. "Beto" Alonzo

-Chrysta Castañeda

What has surprised Rausch about the election is how quiet the conversations were surrounding the runoff after Super Tuesday.

"Right after that primary election, things started going downhill in terms of the coronavirus and all of a sudden, campaigning stopped… and didn’t pick up until about the middle of May, when we started reopening," he said. "I think that was interesting. Then, it started to hit the ground running on that one."

Combining the coronavirus pandemic with the fact that it is a runoff election, Rausch expects overall turnout to be lower than normal. But he does expect to see an increase in mail-in ballots, which could potentially delay the results.

"I think what might happen is instead of knowing at 8:30 or 9 p.m. on July 14, we may have to wait a couple of days to see," he said. "For the (District 13) Congressional Race, it might be much closer than we like it to be."

For individuals going to vote in person on Election Day, Rausch recommends individuals to wear a mask and bring their own stylus along to vote. He encourages individuals to look at the sample ballot and have an idea of who they plan to vote for prior to going to the voting site.

Where can people vote?

Twenty-three election sites throughout Potter and Randall Counties will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for individuals to vote in the runoff on Election Day.

In Potter County, residents can vote at the following locations:

– Second Baptist Church Family Life Center, 419 N. Buchanan.

– Casey Carpet One Main Entrance, 3500 I-40 West Frontage Rd.

– Wesley Community Center NW Entrance Senior Living Room, 1615 S. Roberts.

– Trinity Baptist Church East Entrance Rock Auditorium, 1601 I-40 West.

– Chaparral Hills Church, SW Entrance Sanctuary, 4000 W. Cherry.

– The Church at Bushland, SE Entrance Foyer to Worship Room, 1800 F.M. 2381, Bushland.

– Kids, Inc., Main Entrance Mary E. Bivins Room, 2201 SE 27th.

– Hillside Christian Church NW, Main Entrance Foyer, 600 Tascosa Rd.

– Lighthouse Baptist Church, Main Entrance, 5631 Pavillard.

– Pride Home Center, Main Entrance Center Back of Store, 3503 NE 24th.

In Randall County, residents can vote at the following locations:

– Comanche Trail Church of Christ, 2700 E. 34th.

– Randall County Justice Center, 2309 Russell Long Blvd. Canyon.

– Redeemer Christian Church, 3701 S. Soncy.

– Coulter Road Baptist Church, 4108 S. Coulter.

– Arden Road Baptist, 6701 Arden Rd.

– Central Baptist Church, 1601 SW 58th.

– Randall County Annex, 4320 S. Western.

For more information on voting in Potter and Randall Counties for the runoff, visit https://pottercountyvotes.com and https://randallcounty.com/166/Election-Administration.

The Amarillo Globe-News will be following the District 13 Congressional race, as well as the other races, in the primary runoff. Follow @amarilloglobe on Twitter, our website, amarillo.com and our Facebook page Tuesday evening for updates.