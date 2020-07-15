Robert C. Bennett, an Austin-based health policy expert, was named the Texas Medical Association’s (TMA’s) vice president of medical economics.

In his new role, Bennett will develop and manage TMA’s medical economic policy and advocacy at the state and national level. The plan is to develop strategies and support services that help physicians navigate health care rules and regulations, while leading a staff division."I am very excited to have Robert joining the TMA staff," said Michael Darrouzet, TMA Executive Vice President and CEO. "His extensive experience in organized medicine and medical economics will expand upon our existing strengths and create new opportunities for TMA to help physicians and their patients."

Bennett, served as federal regulatory manager for the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) for ten years and was responsible for forming AAFP responses to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Food and Drug Administration, Government Accountability Office, and other federal agencies. Prior to joining AAFP, he worked for the Medical Group Management Association as a federal legislative lobbyist focusing on Medicare payments. His leadership includes, CMS Office of the Administrator and CMS Office of Communications as a liaison to physician and other medical organizations.

Bennett states, "Physicians deserve more autonomy to care for their patients, and hopes his new role at TMA will help them navigate red tape, particularly as the health care system is changing." "Physicians need to be well informed of their options in evolving away from fee for service and into alternative payment models,"

"I hope to improve the practice of medicine for all Texas physicians by working to reduce needless administrative burdens caused by public and private payers," said Bennett.