Alice native and local business owner, Daniel Benavides is actively pursuing a clean up mission for Lake Findley the lake he says, "Was a very different lake just two years ago." The project is to clean up the lakes excessive overgrowth of stargrass and bring the lake back to the days of kayaking, fishing and exploring the back canals, all the things he remembers doing with his dad as a kid.

Benvides, started some of the research on his own and states the overgrown algae, is called water stargrass. One theory is the algae like swamp grass came in from stream from Lake Mathis, a much dipper lake and when it reached Lake Findley the shallow waters and plentiful sun light created an breading ground for it to thrive and take over. The grass and algae is excessively over grown, super thick, stagnant and more swamp like than lake like at the moment.

"This is still a new en-devour and in the very beginning stages, but my goal is to clean the lake’s seaweed problem first, clean the excessive trash and change the environment back to the capacity for fishing and kayaking. Down the road the goals are to add recreational educational classes like fishing and kayaking for local kids."

"This is municipal government at its best, to exchange ideas and explore the feasibility of a citizen initiated through service," said Alice City Councilman and long time educator Ron Burke. "Daniel is a former student of mine, so I thought it would be good for him to learn more about the water production and treatment process and the role of Lake Findley plays in that process. It will also give him an opportunity to offer his concerns and ideas to help the city with lake conservation later this month, and meet with the City Manager to further discuss his suggestions and potential possibilities."

"Councilman Burke has been a great help for me, through his resources and contacts from Texas A&M University, Texas Parks and Wildlife and local city and water department officials," said Benavides. "My fear is doing this alone, I need community help and I welcome creativity and ideas to get this project done. I think many Alice residents would support my mission, I just need to get the word out."

Daniel Benvides has created a video on the issues the lake is facing and bringing awareness to his mission as the voice for solutions to create change at the lake. Anyone interested in viewing the video and/or helping on the project is encouraged to reach out to him on his personal Facebook page.