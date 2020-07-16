The Port of Corpus Christi is proud to recognize Buckeye Partners L.P. for achieving a historic milestone in its South Texas Gateway (STG) Terminal project – loading the first vessel with crude oil sourced from the Permian Basin for export to overseas markets.

STG is a joint venture 50 percent owned and operated by Buckeye Partners. Phillips 66 Partners LP and Marathon Petroleum Corporation each have a 25 percent ownership interest. When fully operational, STG’s petroleum products storage capacity will be 8.6 million barrels, with the potential to expand to 10 million barrels, and up to 800,000 barrels per day of throughput capacity at two deepwater docks.

"The milestone reached by Buckeye Partners L.P. on loading its first vessel at the South Texas Gateway Terminal is monumental, particularly as our nation’s economic recovery from COVID-19 gets underway," said Sean Strawbridge, Chief Executive Officer for the Port of Corpus Christi. "The oil and gas industry has gone through a period of unprecedented demand destruction that is only now beginning to show signs of reversing. The loading of this vessel with crude from the Permian Basin is a sign that this economic downturn is changing direction."

"South Texas Gateway represents a significant investment in the Port of Corpus Christi and a long-term commitment to our customers," said Khalid Muslih, Executive Vice President of Buckeye GP and President, Global Marine Terminals. "Our employees and contractors continue their efforts to safely and efficiently complete the additional phases of construction on this project, which we expect to be fully complete by the first quarter of 2021. This world-class facility will play a critical role in serving global energy markets from South Texas and the Port of Corpus Christi."

"We congratulate Buckeye Partners L.P. for reaching this important stage in their South Texas Gateway Terminal facility," said Charles W. Zahn, Port of Corpus Christi Commission Chairman. "As The Energy Port of the Americas™, it is our mission to ensure that our customers are able to fulfill the energy needs of our allies around the world who rely on American energy to power their lives."