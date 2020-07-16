Here are five tips to keep your business afloat as Texas reopens as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Think big

Many small boutiques have utilized Facebook Live and other social media platforms to sell clothing and other goods while customers cannot meet in person.

For this reason, the city of Denison believes that year over year, the area saw a sales tax revenue increase for the month of May.

“It’s so simple to do a Facebook Live and show the garment,” Denison Chamber of Commerce President Diana Theall said. “Many of the (customers) know their size and a lot of (stores) are offering to ship it to you. If you don’t like it, ship it back.”

Community is key

During this time period, area businesses have seen success in collaborating. It is as simple as local restaurants using local delivery services to make sure that not only do the customers get to continue receiving the goods they love, the collaboration can form friendships that can last far longer than the pandemic.

“I think we are closer,” she said. “I think businesses are closer than they were before. At least in my opinion, everyone is trying to help. I’ve seen such bonding over this. We are all in the same boat.”

Consider your customers

Whether your business is considered essential or non-essential, you have a market. People wanted and many possibly needed your services at one point in time, keep that in mind when offering promotions, coupons and when communicating through social media, email blasts and mailers.

“A lot of our base is essential businesses, restaurants which remained open doing curbside and delivery options,” Denison City Manager Jud Rex said about why he thinks Denison’s sales tax revenue is still increasing during the pandemic. “We have a different retail footprint than Sherman does, for sure, and I think that is a good thing for us as we try to get through this.”

Shop local

While many businesses are reminding their customers to shop local, local distributors need small business owners to shop local as well.

“Texas businesses are opening their doors, taking precautions and working around the clock to serve all Texans,” Texas Workforce Commissioner Aaron Demerson said about why unemployment numbers are going down in Texas. “TWC and our partners are as committed as ever to providing relevant and useful information to all employers across the state.”

Keep hope alive

For the month of May, the hospitality and leisure industries saw the strongest growth with 176,400 jobs created. Locally, a large part of the improvement has been seen in the retail and restaurant sectors.

That means that even though COVID-19 is still here, people are yearning to get back out, spend money and get back to a sense of normalcy.