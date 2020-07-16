A few Robstown locals were beating the heat with some ice cold Sno-Cups on West Main Ave., this week.

South Texas is officially experiencing the dog days of summer with a heat have that has had this weeks feel like temperatures well over 100 degrees heat index.

If you can’t cool down with a local sno-cone and few senior facilities are providing a free, safe and air-conditioned place for local residents to stay cool.

Community Centers Schedule:

Greenwood Senior Center

4040 Greenwood Drive (map)

(8am–4pm, Monday–Friday)

Lindale Senior Center

3135 Swantner Street (map)

(8am–4pm, Monday–Friday)

Oveal Williams Senior Center

1414 Martin Luther King Drive (map)

(9am–3pm, Monday–Thursday)

For more information, call (361) 826-3150