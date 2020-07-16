A man was shot by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper Wednesday night in San Marcos, DPS officials said.

The man was shot at a 7-Eleven gas station off Interstate 35 near Wonder World Drive at around 8 p.m., officials said.

DPS officials said the man, who was taken to a hospital, is a suspect in a crime that is still under investigation. Officials did not say what led to the shooting.

Texas Rangers are leading the investigation into the shooting, officials said.

San Marcos police on Wednesday said they were assisting the Texas Rangers in the investigation.