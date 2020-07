Environmental Inspections conducted by the Lubbock Environment Health Department during the week that ended July 10.

NO CRITICAL VIOLATIONS

• (0) Cast-Iron Grill (Mobile Unit), 620 19th St.

• (0) Four Corners Mart, 8624 W. 19th St.

• (0) Hill Barbecue (Temporary Permit)

• (0) La Quinta Inn and Suites (Bar), 6504 I-27

• (0) Lonestar Inn, 4801 Ave. Q

• (0) Microtel, 4620 I-27

• (0) South Plains Academy, 4008 Ave. R

• (0) South Plains Resolution, 5406 Colgate

• (0) Str8 Up Nutrition, 1801 34th St. Ste. A and B

ONE CRITICAL VIOLATION

• (1) On the Border Mexican Grill (Bar), 6709 Slide Road: observed heavy ice buildup on beer glasses in cooling unit.

TWO OR MORE CRITICAL VIOLATIONS

• (3) Lucky Mart No. 1, 1550 34th St.: observed no chemical test strips on site at the time of inspection. Observed soiled vent above fryer.

• (3) One Guy from Italy, 4320 50th St.: observed soiled ice deflector plate.

• (3) Sunshine Smokehouse (Temporary Permit): observed improper storage of ready-to-eat food items. Cold hold food items held at improper temperatures.

• (3) Super 8, 6510 S. I-27: observed cold hold food items held at improper temperatures.

• (4) Small Cakes Lubbock LLC, 114 W. Loop 289 Ste. 100: observed possible cross-contamination. Observed rear door not properly sealed.

• (5) YWCA, O’Neil Building, 3101 35th St.: observed inadequate log kept for daily food service delivery. Observed no soap provided at hand sink.

• (6) La Quinta Inn and Suites (Food Service), 6504 I-27: observed cold hold food items held at improper temperatures. Observed hot hold food items held at improper temperatures.

• (6) Tea 2 go, 3207 50th St. Ste. B: observed soiled ice deflector plate. Observed ice buckets stored on floor. Observed hand sink not properly sealed to wall. Observed unsound ceiling tiles. Observed mop stored in mop bucket and not properly air drying. Observed improper dump sink.

• (7) Apple Tree Café and Bakery, 3501 50th St. Ste. 224: observed possible cross-contamination. Observed torn gasket on walk-in cooling unit. Observed peeling paint and paper on walls. Observed soiled floors and walls.

• (7) Taco Bell, 1905 50th St.: observed hot hold food items held improper temperatures. Observed improper storage of unlabled toxic items. Observed unlidded employee beverage in kitchen area.

• (8) Pizza Hut/Wing Street No. 023115, 3001 50th St.: observed soiled ice deflector plate. Observed cracked pans and food storage containers. Observed reach-in cooling units and freezers. Observed accumulation of dust and grease on vent hood. Observed soiled floor in walk-in freezer.

• (9) On the Border Mexican Grill and Cantina (Food Service), 6709 Slide Road: observed sticker residue on food storage containers. Observed improper storage of prepared food items. Observed improper storage of wiping cloths. Observed soiled wall fryers.

• (9) Yellow House, 3017 34th St.: observed improper storage of unlabeled toxic items. Observed no certified food manager on site at the time of inspection. Observed bucket stored on top of sink used for hand washing. Observed improper storage of wiping towels. Observed improper storage of personal items.

• (10) Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 6506 S. I-27: observed improper storage of toxic spray bottle. Observed improper storage of coffee urn set up. Observed facility employees lacking required food handler certifications at the time of inspection. Observed no certified food manager on site at the time of inspection. Observed food manager certification not posted to the public at the time of inspection. Observed no food permit posted to the public at the time of inspection.

• (26) Fortune Cookie Restaurant, 7006 University Ave., Ste. 6: observed cold hold food items held at improper temperatures. Observed multiple cases of possible cross-contamination. Observed no paper towels at hand sink. Observed damaged ice deflector plate. Observed damaged kitchen utensils. Observed damaged ceramic plates. Observed open bag of flour stored on floor. Observed ice bins stored on floor of walk-in freezer. Observed box of chicken stored in walk-in freezer with ice buildup from leak at condenser. Observed hand sink in need of repair. Observed hand sink not properly sealed to wall. Observed damaged and unlabeled bulk storage bins. Observed reach-in cooling unit in need of repair. Observed soiled floor in walk-in cooling unit. Observed soiled exterior of cooling unit and microwave. Observed soiled floors, walls and ceilings. Observed soiled faceplates for light switches and doors. Observed open and soiled cans stored on storage rack. Observed holes in walls, missing baseboards and cracked ceiling over prep tables. Observed personal items stored with food service items. Observed personal employee medication stored with food service items. Observed mop stored in mop bucket and not properly air drying. Observed soiled floors and walls in restroom area. Due to the number in nature of violations, food safety knowledge was not observed at the time of inspection.